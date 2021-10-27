FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Financial assistance is available for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The funds are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. So far, 2,500 Kentuckians have received assistance for a total of more than $18 million, Beshear said Monday.
To be eligible, the death has to have occurred in the United States, and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19.
Applicants can use the helpline 1-844-684-6333, available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday. Kentuckians also can submit documentation online through DisasterAssistance.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.