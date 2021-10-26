FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the official announcement of Ford Motor Company along with SK Innovations in building two electric battery factories in Glendale, Ky., at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Saying the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the necessity for accessible health care, Beshear marked a milestone Friday, Oct. 15, for Kentucky's relaunched health insurance exchange — where consumers can now start shopping for health coverage for the coming year. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)