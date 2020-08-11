FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor on Monday called President Donald Trump’s action extending an expired unemployment benefit “not workable” in its current form, warning it would push some costs onto states already left cash-strapped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear stressed that his critique of Trump’s weekend executive action wasn’t meant as a rebuke of the Republican president, who remains popular in the Bluegrass State.
“My motivation today is not to criticize,” Beshear said during a conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “And it is not to suggest that the president’s executive order wasn’t intended to help. But simply to make the point that it’s not workable in its current form.”
The president wants to continue paying a supplemental federal unemployment benefit for millions of Americans put out of work during the outbreak. But his order called for up to $400 payments each week, compared with the $600 that people had been receiving. Trump said states would cover 25% of this money even as many are dealing with major budget shortfalls.
States can’t afford to assume $100 per person per week, Beshear said. For Kentucky, that would amount to tens of millions of dollars each month, he said.
Trump said Sunday night that states could make application to have the federal government provide all or part of the $400 payments. Decisions would be made state by state, he said.
States also could be hit by administrative costs in making adjustments that could further slow the processing of unemployment aid, the governor said.
“When we make major changes in where dollars come from or how they have to be handled, that can take weeks to months that our people don’t have,” he said.
Beshear urged Congress to end its stalemate on another coronavirus relief package and extend the full $600 supplemental payment.
“I think it’s really important that we see, ultimately, a congressional solution,” the governor said. “I would like to see it at that $600 level. But if it’s at $400, it needs to be fully federally funded with administrative costs attached to it.”
Later Monday, Beshear revised coronavirus-related guidelines for bars and restaurants in Kentucky.
Effective Tuesday, restaurant capacity indoors will increase to 50% but outdoor seating must remain a priority. Bars can reopen at 50% capacity inside. Customers in both bars and restaurants will be required to remain in their seats, except when entering, leaving or using the restroom.
Bars and restaurants also will be required to halt food and beverage service by 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. local time.
Meanwhile, the governor announced 275 new coronavirus cases statewide Monday, but acknowledged that the number was “artificially low” because of a computer glitch. He predicted the number would be revised. Kentucky has reported at least 35,254 cases since the pandemic began.
Beshear also reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 775.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.
