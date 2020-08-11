FILE - In a Sunday, May 3, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear walks through the state's Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., on his way to a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus in the state. Beshear has expressed concern over President Trump's executive order on unemployment. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)