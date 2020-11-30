Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Much cooler. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.