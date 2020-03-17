The Kentucky Blood Center has put out a call for all healthy people who are able to donate blood.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 4,000 blood drives across the nation have been cancelled, which means more than 130,000 donations have been lost.
The Blood Center’s Somerset office, along with five other centers around the state, continues to operate normally, and will try to hold mobile blood drives as possible.
There is no documented COVID-19 risk to donors, according to the Kentucky Blood Center, and the centers are taking extra precautions to protect both donors and staff.
Those precautions include frequently sanitizing surfaces and distancing donors during the blood donation process.
“Giving blood is a tangible way to take action in uncertain times,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center. “Cancer patients, accident and burn victims and other neighbors continue to need blood products. We anticipate with school and business closings that a national blood shortage will continue for the foreseeable future. It is imperative that healthy individuals continue to donate blood as soon as they can and as often as they can.”
To help, donors are asked to make appointments online at kybloodcenter.org and to complete a health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation. The center also accepts walk-in donors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.