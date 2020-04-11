If you were in your house in Burnside Friday afternoon, heard Mayor Robert Lawson’s voice from out on the street, and looked out your window to see a pair of Easter Bunnies riding by on a fire truck, no, you weren’t hallucinating.
Lawson and the Easter Bunny dyad led a procession — including a Burnside Fire Department Truck, Burnside Police Cruiser, and Burnside Tourism SUV — that drove all through the streets of town Friday starting at 5 p.m. to offer a special message to Burnside citizens.
“This is about showing the community that we’re here,” said Lawson. “In these trying times, City Hall is closed to traffic and visibility is low. So this our way of getting out and letting the community know we’re here and we’re thinking about them, and wishing them a Happy Easter, knowing that God will get us through this.”
The “this” is of course the ongoing crisis related to the COVID-19 virus, and the orders to shut down businesses, churches and other gatherings and keep people at home.
Lawson’s message over the loudspeaker to townspeople as the caravan rolled through the town’s streets urged citizens to “obey the governor’s orders “ and “be safe.” He asked people to call City Hall if they have any “essential needs” and wished them a happy Easter.
It’s less happy considering the forced postponement of the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, a popular event which allows hundreds of children to claim a variety of toys and prizes.
“Everybody’s all cooped up, and everybody’s missing some of the traditional things that we do as a community,” said Frank Crabtree Jr., Burnside Tourism Director. “When Burnside recognized that it had to postpone its Easter Egg Hunt, that’s a big event for Burnside, and I was talking with the mayor, (who) came up with this idea (for the ride around town). We had to find some creative way to get out and celebrate with the community and let them know we care about them, want to encourage them, everybody’s doing a good job.”
Crabtree said they are looking at holding the hunt later in the year but aren’t sure of a date yet; “A lot of it depends on this COVID-19 stuff and when we get a green light to get out and have that. We’re probably going to have the biggest Easter Egg Hunt, day on the lake, everything you can think of — it’s going to be a big celebration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.