“The only town on Lake Cumberland” faced a unique situation this past weekend.
Here it was, Memorial Day Weekend. Traditionally seen as the kick-off to the summer tourism season, when the so-called “Ohio Navy” flocks into town, dines at the restaurants, shops at the stores and puts their boats on the lake.
Except this was not the usual year. Concerns over the COVID-19 virus had no one sure what to expect. Restaurants that had been closed for two months were only starting to open back up, under bizarre, precaution-minded conditions. Many people might not yet be comfortable getting out of the house.
While it’s clear things were not the same because of COVID-19, Frank Crabtree Jr., Director of Tourism for the City of Burnside, saw reason to be optimistic nonetheless.
“The holiday went great,” said Crabtree. “It was really great to see some of the restaurants open back up to the capacity where you’re starting to see some outside dining and inside dining. Guthrie’s and the Harbor (Restaurant) and Muggbees, Reno’s ... it’s just nice to see these guys get back out there.”
State guidelines had restaurants operating at 33 percent capacity and using more disposable items and virus-related precautions indoors. While not ideal, Crabtree said that he heard from tourists who were hoping to be able to eat at these places before they arrived and were happy to see them open.
“I am proud of our local business owners embracing the challenge of COVID-19 and forging ahead with authority to assure local citizens and visitors have the safest environment possible,” said Crabtree. “Combining that with our local governing bodies, Chamber, SPEDA, EOC, and Tourism departments working together as a team has set a strong cornerstone for the community push forward in this pandemic. I have been involved in larger markets but the quality of the leadership in our area is second to none. I look forward to Burnside, Somerset, and the greater Pulaski County being the favored horse in the race to recovery from COVID19.”
It’s hard to say how many people visited the area this weekend. Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said there’s “no way to calculate” those numbers. Crabtree said car traffic looked “not as busy as it typically is” at the start, but was “getting loaded up” as the weekend progressed. He guessed it was maybe 60 percent of normal tourism traffic flow but “it seemed like a normal (tourism) weekend at various points in the day.”
Said Allen, “(S)peaking to restaurants, hotels and marinas, it was a very positive weekend. J.D. Hamilton (owner of Lee’s Ford Marina) said the marina and cabins were up from last year. Hampton Inn said while they weren’t close to last year’s numbers but they did have some last minute reservations for Saturday and Sunday. Buffalo Wings and Rings did well for their opening weekend despite having the 33 percent restriction.
“I was on the lake and it looked like our typical Memorial Day weekend,” she added. “It’s the kick-off to summer so the other holidays will bring in more if this weekend had any inclination.”
Crabtree sees Lake Cumberland as being an advantageous destination for tourists in the age of COVID-19. “It offers the ability to kind of control your environment while you’re relaxing,” he said. “One of the things people are faced with now, instead of just getting away from stress, they’re looking for a safe place to take the family to relax and not have to worry about COVID-19.”
And with airplane trips, theme parks and other destinations more heavily affected by the virus situation, the great outdoors awaits as a place where one can be out in the healthy fresh air and keep a distance from other people.
“I think if we play our cards right, the deck has kind of been stacked in our favor,” said Crabtree.
As Tourism Director, Crabtree is tasked with the mission of spreading the word about Burnside far and wide. Normally, conventions and boat shows are a big part of that effort, but not this year.
“The main thing is, you’ve got to be careful when you market. We had to kind of wait to make sure the community was ready for people to come into town,” he said. “We’ve got to be selective and put marketing out there to attract people who are COVID-19 conscious.”
Right now, Crabtree is preparing to launch a campaign on how to safely visit the area over social media, particularly Facebook, which is the “target demographic we’re aiming toward.” It’s also affordable; Burnside’s tourism budget has been slashed about in half as a result of virus ramifications, meaning Crabtree has to work smarter with the the tools he has available to still have a Lake Cumberland-sized impact.
“Everyone’s really focused online and your major media outlets, as far as where consumer attention is,” said Crabtree. “We’re focusing on social media.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.