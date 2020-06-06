Budget-related meetings are rarely raucous affairs, but passing the 2020-21 fiscal year budget this week seemed especially somber for the City of Burnside.
All city functions have been affected by the COVID-19 situation, as shown by the reduced monetary figures from the current fiscal year to the one about to start in July. Last year’s budget was passed at a total of $2,519,350, including $1,539,300 for city operations and $290,000 for Burnside Tourism, which fuels the lifeblood of the city’s lake-oriented economy.
This year, the budget total is down by over a quarter of a million dollars, at $2,243,2660. Especially hard hit is the city’s tourism budget, working with only $207,000 for 2020-21.
City operations based primarily on tax and fee revenue (not including separate departments for water, sewer, and tourism) are at $1,368,020 in total. That includes $417,250 for the Burnside Police Department (down from $446,350 last year), $62,300 for the Burnside Fire Department (down from $126,700), and $395,6000 for administration (down from $469,500), Public works and parks at $203,600.
Burnside Waterworks has a budget of $459,240 (based primarily on water sales), actually up from $426,440 from the last budget, and the sewer department is at $209,000, down from $263,610 last time.
“Due to COVID-19, we have had to reduce the city’s budget to allow for a shortfall in revenue, as the Pulaski County Fiscal Court will cut occupational tax by 30 percent, and we have to allow a reduction in restaurant tax, as well as ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) regulatory fees,” said Lawson in his prepared message at the June Burnside City Council meeting held on Monday.
To help those businesses that are still suffering as a result of being ordered closed to the public by the governor due to COVID-19 concerns, Lawson presented an executive order at the meeting to extend the licenses, restaurant taxes and regulatory fees another 90 days, to give those businesses more time to get back on their feet after recently being able to resume business at a limited capacity.
“We’re trying to do what we can to help businesses,” said Lawson. “They may not have the money right now. We want to give them more time before they have to pay.”
Among the sacrifices the city is making due to the reduced budget, the police department won’t be purchasing another cruiser this year as planned, said Lawson, and also won’t be replacing the employee in the department’s clerk position. Additionally, the city has suspended raises for employees.
“I hope to make it up to them later (on the raises), but we had a meeting, and they all understood,” said Lawson. “During hard times, you have to make hard decisions. ... We’ll have to see how the budget goes before we can.”
However, Lawson also recalled numerous achievements made in the past year by the city, which helped put a positive spin on things, including progress on the water and blacktopping projects, the heavily-attended Fourth of July Festival, finally getting the new “welcome” signs up at the city borders, and seeing the largest tourism increase in the town’s history, from 2.5-3.1 percent on average to 23.9 percent for 2020.
“Overall, 2019-2020 was an exceptionally good year,” said Lawson. “I know 2020-2021 will be a challenge due to COVID-19, but we are community strong and know we will come together and be stronger than before.”
The city also passed an amendment to the current fiscal year’s budget, as is usually the case, to just for things like loan and grant increases. One of those was another issue dealt with at Monday’s meeting, when the council voted to seek an additional $90,000 grant through TAP (Transportation Assistance Program) to complete the sidewalk on the east side of Main Street, which already required grant money of around that number. This will increase the city’s matching funds, which can be done in-kind.
“The state (Kentucky Department of Transportation) came in and looked at it and said we had to do the entrances (to businesses and lots along the road) as well, and that would be another $90,000,” said Lawson. “Those were not figured in the original grant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.