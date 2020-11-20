Along with the news that Somerset’s annual Christmas Parade has been canceled this year, Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree announced that his city’s Christmas activities has been postponed.
“Burnside Tourism Commission has decided to postpone its Christmas Parade and Celebration in Cole Park,” Crabtree said Friday.
That doesn’t mean the celebration won’t happen at all, just that it might not happen the way it was originally planned. Crabtree said the decision to hold off for now was due to the number of coronavirus cases within the county, and that the commission would like to see those numbers improve before rescheduling events.
“We had so many great things planned for this year, and we may need to break the celebration down into pieces to make it all work in our current climate of COVID19 restrictions,” he said.
“It was a general consensus at today’s board meeting that our team has worked too hard, for too long, to throw in the towel without further efforts to make it happen. Burnside’s ‘Salute to Heroes’ Christmas Parade theme has accumulated support from all across our community. We had some great giveaways and we would like those to still happen. In conjunction with sponsors associated with the Lake Cumberland Friends of the NRA, we are giving away 21 Ruger 8422 Limited Edition American Flag Precision Rifles to veterans, active military, police, EMS, and Firefighters here at Burnside’s
Parade. We were also giving out $1000 in Christmas Cash.”
Crabtree asked the community to keep up to date through www.visitburnside.com and Burnside Tourism’s Facebook Page. Those who would like to register a parade float can do so at www.visitburnside.com
“Our community needs something positive right now and we are looking at all possibilities of how to make it happen,” he said.
