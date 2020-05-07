We've seen Somerset's plans. Now Burnside is unveiling their own.
At the May meeting of the Burnside City Council held this week (which was closed to the public but livestreamed), Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson presented a "Phase 1" proposal for reopening many of the tourism-dependent town's numerous businesses that have been affected by the governor's reaction to the COVID-19 situation.
"I know our governor is being very cautious, but I think we can open in a safe way," said Lawson. "I've talked to every restaurant at least once, I know (Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr.) has talked to them as well."
Burnside's proposal has restaurants opening in a "limited capacity" come May 20 — specifically, at 50 percent of what's normal — with guidelines based on National Restaurant Association and FDA regulations. It would have restaurant employees wear masks and gloves, take temperature checks of employees, practice hand-washing, and sanitizing tables and chairs between guests.
Additionally, no seating would be allowed around bars, a dedicated entrance and exit would have to be specified, and seats would be removed to comply with a six-foot distance rule. Disposable menus, eating utensils, and condiments would also be required.
Lawson said every restaurant he's talked to believes they can operate at 50 percent capacity. He noted that some eateries, like the Goodie Shack, wouldn't be significantly impacted — already, the seasonal summertime spot is doing good business with people eating in the parking lot with their orders being brought out to them. But more traditional sit-down restaurants like Guthrie's Grill, Reno's, and the Harbor — "Those are our three huge restaurants," said Lawson — would face more of a challenge, though they've all said its doable, he noted.
"We want it to be safe, but we want it to be a good experience," said Lawson. "... You can't quit doing business forever."
Unfortunately, for some restaurants and businesses, Lawson acknowledged that might be the case. "I'm afraid some won't open back up," he said. "That's sad."
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear released a plan for opening restaurants at 33 percent capacity with outdoor seating come May 22, but Lawson said that based on his conversations with local restaurants, the least they could do is 50 percent.
"That just won't work," he said of Beshear's plan. He said he still plans on submitting Burnside's proposal to the governor's office.
Other businesses included in the proposal are boat docks and marinas, and childcare. For the latter, restrictions would allow childcare for working families only, with drop-off and pick-up outside the front door with a temperature check of children on arrival, as well as checks of staff daily. Rooms would be sanitized at the day's conclusion, employees would wear masks and gloves, no carpooling allowed, and the childcare facility would operate at 50 percent capacity.
For the docks and marinas, social distancing would put people 10 feet apart to account for wind. There would be no tying boats together, a gas pump service attendant, and no parties on the dock, with limited patrons in the marina at one time. Only one person would be allowed on a personal watercraft. Employees would wear masks and gloves, and anchor points would be sanitized after each boat.
With tourism season fast approaching, getting restaurants and marinas ready to receive "Ohio Navy" traffic is paramount; indeed, said Lawson of the annual visitors, "they're already here." He's noticed a recent increase in cars parked near Burnside Marina indicating the presence of lake users, and said he's gotten reports from Conley Bottom in Wayne County and "every state around us that they're here."
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has put forth similar proposals to help get the local economy kickstarted after it was damaged by Gov. Beshear's orders to close back in March as an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Lawson said he's worked closely with Keck (as well as Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley) on plans to reopen businesses — "He and I have a mayors' meeting ever Friday, and I've had that conversation with him. ... All of us need to be on the same page."
After Keck shared Somerset's plan with Burnside, Lawson said he tried to "mirror it" as much as possible, but added some things specifically relevant to Burnside' tourism industry.
Lawson also presented at Monday's meeting a letter for businesses and committee members to send to the governor in support of Burnside's plan.
If reopening isn't possible by May 20, he's hopefully June 1 might be a compromise date.
"If it's not Plan A, we need a Plan B," said Lawson.
The proposal came with a letter to Beshear from the mayor making its case as a town that needs tourism-friendly businesses to be open, and a graphic proclaiming that Burnside has "absolutely zero COVID-19 cases, absolutely zero COVID-19 deaths," and is a "100 percent compliant community."
Also at Burnside's May City Council meeting:
• CPA Barry Daulton presented the city with a clean report on its most recent audit.
• The first reading of the 2020-21 city budget was given. Already, the effects of the coronavirus crisis are showing in the city's financials; tourism is working with a budget that's about $100,000 less than the norm, said Lawson.
"I just don't know if that will be enough," said Lawson. "Burnside relies on tourism. We don't have the industry Somerset has. I just don't know what it's going to do to us."
• City Clerk Crissa Morris received recognition as an International Certified Municipal Clerk.
"We're very proud of her," said Lawson. "She's been working on (achieving that certification) the whole time she's been a clerk, eight or nine years now, and she finally got it."
