A representative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offered a teleconference Monday for medical staff, stakeholders and others in rural communities, shedding light on some of the testing procedures and measures being looked at in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Specifically, Dr. Jay Butler, the deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, better explained how “test kits” work and why testing throughout the country is affecting how many people get tested within Kentucky.
Butler explained that the concept of a “test kit” might be misleading, because testing is not done locally such as one thinks of using a rapid flu test or a pregnancy test that come in “kits” for health care providers.
For COVID-19 testing, Butler said, “The current PRC (polymerase chain reaction) technology when we were using the term ‘kits’ was basically a package of reagents and certain supplies that could test anywhere from 400 to 1,000 people.”
That means the chemicals, known as reagents, are stored only at state testing labs, large commercial labs or larger hospitals.
That’s why only a few labs in Kentucky are able to perform actual tests.
Butler further explained: “One of the challenges, and I think this is impacting all of us, is that after some of the initial challenges we had with reagents at CDC, we then moved into the next stage of complications where many of the reagents, as well as just the supplies to run the tests, began to become in short supply as the global supply chain has been limited.
“I know that’s frustrating for all of us, and there’s a lot of smart people thinking about how do we best address these problems so that the diagnosis can be confirmed,” he said.
Butler added that in many urban areas, like what is happening in New York right now, many cases are being “identified” through the study of symptoms, rather than confirmed testing.
The tests for COVID-19 begin in local medical providers offices by patents being given a nasal swab, which is pushed back “almost as far back as it can go,” Butler said. He called the procedure “very safe.”
That swab is then put in a vial to be transported to an approved testing lab.
Turn around time can depend on shipping time, the amount of backlog at that particular lab, and other reasons.
Butler said that for the CDC, the actual test is conducted in a matter of hours, with the sample extraction taking four to six hours, and running the assay, or test to determine the contents of the sample, taking a few hours.
Due to the low supplies for testing, the CDC put out guidelines for medical workers in terms of who should be tested.
“The people that we would recommend prioritizing are people at higher risk of severe illness, people who are hospitalized so appropriate infection control procedures can be in place, and also health care providers because we want to make sure that no one who is sick and potentially infectious is taking care of patients and potentially exposing larger numbers of people,” Butler said.
“… We do recommend it be limited to people who are actually experiencing symptoms of infection, because we really don’t know what the meaning of a test is in someone without symptoms. A negative test, in particular, doesn’t tell us anything, and we’re concerned that someone might feel an unreasonable sense of safety. They may still be in the incubation period. The results of that negative test in the face of limited resources for testing may not be very helpful.”
Butler stressed that this was a new situation for the world, and knowledge of the virus was still limited.
“This is truly a learning curve, and it’s very humbling to recognize how, despite the best science, sometimes what happens in nature can outsmart us,” Butler said.
“In some ways, a virus like this is like a tornado or a hailstorm. There’s not much that we can do other than to be as prepared as possible and then be ready to mitigate the impact as much as we can.”
As such, Butler said that much of what was known about COVID-19 today could change next week.
Right now, he said that those at highest risk of complications and death are those of an advanced age, have diabetes, or have an underlying condition such as chronic heart, lung or kidney disease.
“However, I want to stress that younger people may also have more severe disease, and while the overall mortality may be low among younger people, the impact can still be significant,” he said.
Main symptoms include those that have been frequently mentioned, like a fever, an unproductive cough and respiratory distress.
“We are still learn what some of the symptoms of this infection are,” he said.
Butler said there were anecdotal reports of an “altered sense of smell or a funny taste in the mouth,” but there is no data on whether either of those could be predictive of someone having the disease.
He said there is evidence that the virus can be spread before symptoms show in a carrier, as well as evidence that it could be spread by someone who never shows symptoms.
There is also evidence that the virus could remain in the body after a victim recovers.
There is, however, no evidence or stories of the virus being passed through the mail, so letters and packages are fine to touch.
Because it is such a new virus, Butler said it was unknown whether or not a person could be reinfected once they recover from the initial infection.
He said that the “common” corona viruses – those that have been known for years and cause cold-like symptoms – cause an immune response that offers protection for several years, but that people can become reinfected years later.
For COVID-19, Butler said, “We really don’t know for sure if people can become reinfected, or when that risk for reinfection may occur.”
When asked if there were any medications that could help COVID-19 sufferers, Butler started by making what he called a broad statement.
“Currently, there are no proven medications that will treat COVID-19 that have document improvement and outcomes.”
Having said that, he said there were a few drugs that were being looked at, including chloroquine which has been prescribed in certain circumstances for autoimmune disorders. There are other medicines on trial, mainly in China, but nothing is being recommend by the CDC at this time.
On the topic of medications, Butler said he has heard of the anecdotal reports, mainly from France, that said researchers found Ibuprofen in the systems of some COVID-19 victims and warned that it may have caused a worse reaction.
Butler said that those results have not been seen as much in other countries.
“At this point in time, we have no recommendations against use of Ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.