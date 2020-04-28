“I think that every job we lose is impactful.”
Bobby Clue, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, hates to see the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on the local business community. And he knows all too well just how large a crater that impact has caused.
The Chamber recently conducted a “COVID-19 Economic Impact” survey and shared the results with the Commonwealth Journal. Over 150 individuals responded, and 93 percent believe that their business has been affected in some way by the ongoing battle against coronavirus that led Gov. Andy Beshear to order many public-facing businesses to close over the last month-plus and public gatherings to be canceled.
And even those businesses that are still in operation have felt an economic crunch. Clue reacted to news that Hendrickson USA, a Canton, Ohio-based company with a plant here in Pulaski County, would be temporarily laying off 179 employees at the local facility, as reported by WYMT News on Tuesday.
Clue is familiar with the management of the plant and said he’s sure they’ve “had (their) hands full.” But he also noted that every factory is different and has to react in their own way.
“I know TTAI had to shut down for a while; I know they’re slowly starting to come back,” he said, referencing them among other major local industrial employers. “UGN has been off for close to four weeks; they’re coming back.
“I don’t think this is going to be a long shutdown, but one of the things you’re thinking about too right now is supply vs. demand,” he continued. “Right now, with a global pandemic, I’d say demand is down all over the world, and Hendrickson is a global company, (doing business with) five continents. I’d say demand is down all over the world, and when demand is down, you don’t have a choice but to lay off people.”
WYMT reported that officials with the Kentucky Career Center informed them of the development at Hendrickson, which designs and manufactures components for heavy-duty trucks and trailers. A letter reportedly from the company said that because of the “sudden and unexpected nature of the COVID-19 outbreak and its adverse affect on our business operations and those of our suppliers and outcomes,” the company was prevented from providing the notice of this development any sooner “and are providing this notice to affected employees as soon as practicable.”
WYMT reported that the layoff was scheduled to take place this past Monday, with no available time frame on a hire-back date.
Clue was optimistic that the layoff period would not extend too long. “If you look at the governor’s plan to phase in jobs, industry is probably Phase 1. Probably around the 11th of May, a lot of industrial manufacturing facilities will get back to work. I hope that’s the case for Hendrickson as well.”
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce represents almost 900 businesses and around 500 of those are retail, which have also been hit hard by the coronavirus situation. Clue noted how illuminating the survey was, providing a “solid sample size” of the local business community and their needs and reactions to the crisis, which has had a crippling effect on the economy, not in Kentucky but nationally and globally.
“We’ve been fighting tooth and nail to help these guys out,” said Clue. “We’re seeing a little bit of everything. A good percentage of the business community has been able to keep their head above water, but there’s a good percentage that has not.”
Clue noted that 63 percent of those surveyed would like to see businesses and employees “go back to work immediately or in the next 30 days,” an “overwhelming response.”
Specifically, 14.5 percent were ready go back right now, while nearly half said at some point in May.
When asked how much has their revenue changed over February and March, 24 percent of those surveyed said they have seen a decrease of more than 50 percent inn revenue, though 5.6 percent said they’d seen an increase in the same timespan.
Other items of note from the survey:
• A substantial 90.4 percent of people surveyed said that they strongly support, support or somewhat support the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package that Congress recently passed.
• The largest participating group were businesses with 1 to 10 employees with 37.3 percent of the responses.
• Of participants, around 53 percent were male and 43 percent female (3.1 percent did not respond).
• Age-wise, 56 percent of people who participated were between the age of 35-54.
• Types of businesses varied drastically, but the largest sector of participation was medical & health services at 15.1 percent.
• A numerous 71.5 percent of the people participating in the survey classified themselves as essential personnel.
• While many businesses have implemented budget reductions and layoffs, over 33 percent of respondents are working remotely from home.
“(W)e can now verify that many of the concerns being echoed from our local business community are justified,” said Clue in his submitted assessment of the survey’s results on April 22. “While people greatly appreciate the short-term assistance that the coronavirus relief package has brought, there is still a great deal of discontent inside our business community about getting back to work.
“With over 63 percent of participants wanting to get back to work within the next 35 days, we must give cautious consideration to implementing a phased-in approach to reopening business,” he added. “We can also see the world has changed and running a small business won’t be the same in May as it was in February. Overall, COVID-19 has forced businesses to reevaluate their current model and work to find creative and innovative solutions to keep their doors open and profitable.”
