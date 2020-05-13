A survey conducted by Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce shows the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown has impacted almost all businesses in the community. Nearly 25 percent of business people surveyed said their budgets have suffered more than a 50 percent decrease in revenue.
Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber, in reporting survey results, said 63 percent of survey participants want to get back to work immediately, or during May. He said there is a great deal of unrest within the business community about getting back to work.
"We must give cautious consideration to implementing a phased-in approach to reopening businesses," Clue's summary of the survey report said. "We can also see the world has changed and running a small business won't be the same in May as it was in February." Overall, COVID-19 has forced businesses to reevaluate the current model and work to find creative and innovative solutions to keep doors open and (businesses) profitable, the survey report said.
A total of 158 individuals took the survey:
• (The chamber) received well-balanced survey participation. The largest participating group was businesses with 1-10 employees.
• 93 percent of respondents believe their business has been impacted by COVID-19.
• 53.7 percent of participants were male and 43 percent female (3.1 percent did not respond).
• 56.2 percent of people who participated was between the age of 35 and 54.
• Types of businesses vary drastically, but the largest sector of participation was medical and health services.
• 71.5 percent of people participating in the survey classified themselves as essential personnel.
• Many businesses have implemented budget reductions and layoffs, but more than 33 percent of respondents are working remotely from home.
• Interestingly, 5.6 percent of respondents said they have seen a revenue increase in this same time-span. A whopping 90.4 percent of people surveyed said they strongly support or somewhat support the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress recently passed.
When (the chamber) asked people when they would feel comfortable safely reopening business in Somerset-Pulaski County, 14.5 percent of people said immediately and another 49.3 percent said businesses should reopen at some point in May.
