While many entities are struggling to connect with customers and constituents through the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t been a problem in Pulaski County.
For the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, it’s been business as usual — but with unusual methods.
Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue has kept spreading the word about new businesses and members with “virtual” ribbon cuttings and Facebook interviews. And on June 2, Clue, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck will hold a Virtual State of the City and County Address via Facebook Live.
The event will get underway at noon on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“The COVID-19 virus has forced Chambers of Commerce to think outside the box and reinvent themselves like never before,” Clue said. “The implementation of ‘virtual’ events has allowed our organization the opportunity to push forward and assist our business community.
“Virtual interviews have been nice, but our virtual ribbon cuttings have opened my eyes to the opportunity to connect with a whole new demographic via Facebook LIVE and Zoom,” Clue added. “I believe that in time we will see that being forced out of our comfort zone and using virtual technology will be a good thing and a natural progression on how business will be conducted moving forward.”
Kelley and Keck are no strangers to using technology through the pandemic. Both have utilized Facebook Live, Zoom and streamed videos to get messages to the citizens.
“Facebook Live events, such as the state of the city and county, are great ways to communicate both safety protocols and also to educate on how we can systematically reopen,” said Keck.
Keck seems a little more confident that Kelley that business will pick up soon when things reopen.
“All that I’m hearing is people are champing at the bit,” Keck said. “They want guidelines followed and a gradual reentry. But they are ready.”
Kelley believes the road to recovery will be rocky.
“I don’t think business will pick up quickly, I’m afraid,” Kelley said. “There will be lasting effects on many of our small businesses. Many won’t make it.
“We still have many great opportunities in front of us,” Kelley added. “We just have to get our economy ramped up again. We were so red-hot before the coronavirus brought everything to a screeching halt.”
Many are concerned with a “spike” in COVID-19 cases when things begin to creep toward normality.
“It’s something we have to be mindful of and continue to track,” Keck said. “We will be careful and I’m optimistic we won’t see a significant spike in cases.”
Keck pointed out additional testing will be the key for life to really get back to normal.
“We will have to ramp up testing, antibody testing and get folks comfortable with the tracking protocols,” Keck said. “But I’ve seen how far we’ve come in two months. I think we will be amazed at where we stand in three more months.”
