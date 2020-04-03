Just a few months ago, the husband and wife duo of Melissa and Andy Mount took over a family business. After nearly 20 years of taking caring the local community's childcare needs at the Children's Learning Tree, Sue Phelps decided it was time to retire and leave her established business to her daughter and her husband.
"They (Sue Phelps and her husband Gary) had expressed to me and my husband over the years that they were getting older and looking to retire," Melissa Mount stated. "They wanted to travel and do some other things. My husband and I were looking for a change, so we decided to buy the business. We wanted to work together and we have always been interested in this daycare and had visited it many times. We thought it would be a good change."
But just after a few months on the job, their world — and everyone else's — was turned upside down. Earlier, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear mandated that all daycares in Kentucky shutdown in an effort to control the spreading of the coronavirus.
"We found out that we would have to close on Friday (March 20) at 5:30 p.m., and we were set to close," Andy Mount explained. "We had already sat down with our employees and told them we were going to continue to pay them as long as possible."
In the meantime, Andy Mount contacted state officials about their daycare being considered as a Limited Duration Childcare Center, which allowed daycare facilities to care for children of healthcare worker, first responders, and emergency personnel. By Friday at the close of business, Melissa and Andy sent all the employees home — not knowing when they would be able to reopen their daycare doors.
"Then at 5:45 p.m., that same day, we were informed that the local hospital (Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital) had picked us to partner with them, and we would be able to stay open as a limited duration childcare center,"Andy Mount stated. "After we got that call we could reopen, it took away some of our worries of how we were going to take care of our employees. Being new to the community it is was great we were one of the daycares chosen in this area, and that we could help out where we could."
But now the new business owners were faced with the daunting task of preparing their facility for the safety of the children and their employees.
"The hospital told us they would start using us on Tuesday (March 28), so that gave us a day to get everything sanitized really well," Andy Mount stated.
"We temperature check everyone before they come into the facility," Mount said as he explained the Children's Learning Tree's new safety procedures. "Every two hours we check all staff members and children to make sure those temperatures have not changed or spiked. We hired a new cleaning company to come in every night to sanitize. We have extra people working all day sanitizing door handles, water fountains and anything that somebody might be touching."
On an average day, The Children's Learning Tree might see 150 to 160 children, but as of last week their numbers had dropped to about 30 per day. According to the Mount couple, that number could go up after the state allowed them to now keep children of essential business workers.
Andy and Melissa Mount, originally from Kingsport, Tenn., have fallen in love with the children they serve, and say they both go to work excited everyday. Melissa Mount is not only thankful she and her husband were given the opportunity to take over an established family business, but she learned just how special of a person her mom really is.
"I still get people come up to me in town, telling me that Mrs. Sue — my mom — was the best lady they had ever met, she is fantastic with children and we adore her," Melissa Mount stated. "I have been told that kids, who are now up to 18-years old, still talk about Mrs. Sue and how she is such a special lady.
"My mom has always worked in childcare, even when I was young, and she noticed there was a need for a Christian-based child care center here in this town," Melissa Mount explained. "She started out in a different location with an infant center, then a preschool and after-school age center. Over the years, she built the business into what it is today.
"We have the children fully prepared for kindergarten, and we have a pre-school graduation every year," Melissa Mount added. "And we have parents come back and tell us their child was advanced starting in kindergarten, after they had left The Learning Center."
Under the guidance of Melissa and Andy Mount, the Children's Learning Tree has set out to provide the same care and pre-school education that has been provided in the local area over the past two decades. But now as a Limited Duration Childcare Center, during the Cornavirus pandemic, the Children's Learning Tree is now serving the community in more crucial capacity.
"We realize that all these people (medical workers and essential businesses) are putting themselves in harms way to take care of us, and this gives us a way to take care of them and ease their minds that their children are in a safe place while they are doing all their work," Andy Mount stated.
