While COVID-19 may have put the kibosh on Somerset's second annual Pride festival as an in-person event, organizers are thrilled with the response to the virtual Chill In and Proud 2020.
"Yesterday was a great success!" Kat Moses said Saturday. "We had over 4,000 views of our streamed content, and hundreds of folks who interacted with our artists in chat during Day 1 of our event! Feedback has been so positive, and it seems everyone has really enjoyed the show, particularly the content we have centered on lifting up black voices and the necessity of the Black Lives Matter movement, ending police violence, and the work still left to do for all marginalized groups to reach true equity, equality, and freedom."
Moving online helped the event expand from one to three days. Kicking off this evening with a talent show, the event resumes early on Sunday. Tomorrow's events start at 10 a.m. with a few messages of hope and affirmation from a few community spiritual leaders followed by a watch party of live yoga instruction from Amy Isaac of Embody Yoga Studio. The festival is also hosting a watch party of First Presbyterian of Somerset's Sunday morning service to be followed by Wigs, Gowns, & Showtunes, a Broadway brunch drag extravaganza sponsored by Watershed Arts Alliance.
The afternoon will feature a watch party of Megan Bradley of Mego's Wonderland of Art doing a live painting, a panel of local artists including Jonathan and Frances Mayo of the Cleaning Closets Project. As Chill In's grand finale, viewers can hear a message of hope from Mayor Alan Keck as well as a one-time only performance from Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and poet Mary Lambert.
"Our farewell features a photo montage of where we began and where we're going," Moses added.
Visit the Chill Out and Proud Somerset Facebook page to view all event content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.