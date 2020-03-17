Many local churches have moved to online services amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear faced some criticism when he first recommended that church services be cancelled but as the new week began, nearly all government agencies have closed to foot traffic and restaurants have been ordered to restrict business to drive-thru and carry-out. After recommending schools close for two weeks, daycare centers now have until Friday to close — all in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
At First Baptist Church of Somerset, Sunday's services were the first of what is anticipated to be several held just virtually.
"My staff was telling me we had thousands of views," Pastor French Harmon said in a Facebook video posted Monday, noting that the three livestreamed videos didn't include the number reached also through cable and radio broadcasts.
Harmon added the virtual worship only will continue for First Baptist on March 22 at usual service times.
"Things will be different for a little bit…," Pastor Harmon said. "It's not a lack of faith, obviously…It's out of abundance of caution and trying to be good citizen in our area."
Pastor Andrew Bowman also conducted the March 15 services for Somerset's First Presbyterian Church via Facebook Live. That will continue through next Sunday, but he said a decision hasn't yet been made about March 29.
"The biggest loss is fellowship," Bowman said. "That's hard for people and will continue to be but we will get through this."
Pastor Bowman said most of his congregants are grateful to follow the direction of government and health officials and stay home to keep themselves and their neighbors as safe as possible. "God can be with us anywhere — not just in this sanctuary," he said.
But public worship is a major tenet of the faith, and some churches did hold in-person services last Sunday.
Pastor Isaiah Super of LIFE Church called the service he conducted "business as usual" with a baptism and a new member being saved. But once the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) began recommending groups be no larger than 50, Super said he knew immediately that the situation had changed for his congregation for the time being. The number is now down to 10.
"This is an hour by hour thing…," Super said, adding that the pandemic is terrible. "We've never really faced anything like this.
"We had a great service Sunday," he continued, adding the church already streams its services. "We're still going to have services this week just like we did last; we're just not going to have the attendance…I think most churches will do that. You'll have some in the county that will have it (in person service) but we won't be one of them."
Several other churches moving to online services include: St. Mildred Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church of Somerset, East Somerset Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church, Duke Memorial Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and Calvary Baptist Church.
Pastor Jeff Griffith of Denham Street Baptist Church said his church will be livestreaming "the moment a case is found in Pulaski County." In the meantime, the congregation is practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC. The church's policy is posted at denhamstreetbaptist.org.
