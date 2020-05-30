Those with expired driver’s licenses or the need to renew their licenses can look at getting those on June 1.
The process for renewal will be different from person to person, based on that person’s needs.
“Under this plan, circuit court clerks can resume a much-needed service while following the Judicial Branch’s safety requirements for reopening the courts,” said Greg Helton, circuit court clerk for Knox County and president of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks. “We’ve accumulated a backlog of tens of thousands of renewals and replacements since driver’s license offices closed in March for social distancing. Public safety is our priority, and we can eliminate a tremendous amount of foot traffic in our judicial centers by providing this service remotely.”
Some services can be conducted in-person, but others will be required to be done remotely by mail or electronically.
Those whose driver’s licenses, permits or ID cards expired or were lost between March 1 and June 30 2020 must apply remotely for the new card. They are required to fill out Form TC 94-191, found under the “Drivers License Reopening Plan” link on the Kentucky Court of Justice webpage: kycourts.gov.
After filling out the form, they can submit the application and payment via email, mail or drop box to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
“You can also place your application with payment in a secure drop box at the entrance of the judicial center,” according to the Office of the Courts’ announcement.
Payments can be made by check or money order if submitted by mail, or by cash, check or money order if placed in the drop box. If you prefer to pay by credit card, a representative of the Circuit Clerk’s office will contact you to take the payment by phone. There will be a small processing fee.
For those whose driver’s license, permit or ID card expired or was lost before March 1, they must apply in-person at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, located in the Judicial Center.
People are encouraged to make an appointment by calling the clerk’s office: 606-677-4029.
Commercial driver’s licenses will be issued in-person beginning June 1. Just as above, those who need a commercial license are encouraged to call ahead for an appointment.
Circuit court clerks’ offices were forced to suspend the issuing and renewing of ID cards in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.