With social distancing measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), city and county leaders are trying to keep citizens up to date on the latest in local government.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck confirmed Wednesday morning that the city council meeting scheduled for next Monday has been cancelled.
Keck also stated that there has as of yet been no decision on whether the opening of SomerSplash water park will be delayed.
The traditional opening weekend for SomerSplash is Memorial Day, which falls this year on May 25.
Keck said that the decision on whether to delay the opening of the water park will be made "late next month, if at all."
Currently, all other Somerset parks and recreational facilities remain closed in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This includes Rocky Hollow, Somersport Park and the Fischer Fun Park.
In a Facebook Live video posted Wednesday morning, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley spoke to viewers from the county's EOC (emergency operations center) — which was activated Monday at Level 1 to monitor the situation. The number of Kentucky cases now stands at 35, with no known cases in Pulaski County or the 10-county Lake Cumberland region.
"We've activated this Emergency Operations Center just so that we can be better prepared to deal with anything that comes up…," Kelley said. "We are working very hard to make sure that we are prepared. I feel like we have a great plan in place that's been put together by many capable people around our community. We are constantly updating that plan as new information comes in."
Judge Kelley also took the opportunity to further explain what his declaration that Pulaski is under a state of emergency through April 16. "What a state of emergency does for Pulaski County Government is it allows us to provide emergency services, to purchase supplies, to contract with providers when we may need to implement emergency strategies, and it allows us to bypass the normal state procurement guidelines [for example: bid advertising] that very often have delays…so that we can provide prompt emergency services for our county as needed."
The judge added that the state of emergency allows the county to apply for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursement of expenditures during the declared period.
As he did Monday, Kelley answered some questions from Facebook commenters. Of rumors that no test kits are available, he said that Kentucky has been given a limited number of kits due to the relatively small number of cases compared with other states. Anyone with symptoms is urged to call their healthcare provider to be screened as a testing candidate.
"Please know that you will be tested if you're considered high risk," he said.
Judge Kelley reiterated his message from Monday for citizens to be prepared, prudent and patient as the outbreak plays out over the coming months. For the most factual information, he recommended the public visit cdc.gov, lcdhd.org and kycovid19.ky.gov.
For local assistance, he asked citizens to call 911 in an emergency or the county's hotline at 678-4853 for more general help. This number is normally to reach county government at the Pulaski County Courthouse, but Judge Kelley noted that it has been directly linked to the county EOC until the outbreak passes.
