This time of year, Burnside should be getting ready to welcome an influx of visitors and enjoy the economic benefits. Instead, the city is tightening its belt — and trying to help others doing the same.
In the ongoing economic crisis caused by the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, businesses are finding it hard to come up with enough money to stay afloat, let alone pay taxes to the government. This puts a strain on the budgets of municipalities like Burnside as well — and "the only town on Lake Cumberland" is feeling the crunch currently.
"We've got some tough decisions to make," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
That means budget cuts. Lawson said that City Clerk Crissa Morris went back and looked at what the city went through during the 2008 recession for comparison, a period of time during which a lowered Lake Cumberland played havoc with the city's tourism-based revenue stream.
This time, said Lawson, it appears that Burnside Tourism will have to cut its budget by 40 percent or more, and the city's general budget by 20 to 25 percent. These are budgets that have already been prepared, so it will require some adjustment.
"I've asked each department head to go back and redo their budget," said Lawson.
He later added, "Tourism is going to take a big hit, and there are going to be a lot of things put on the backburner until we get through this."
Specifically, the Burnside Easter Egg hunt may end up being at some time of year that's not actually near Easter. Postponing it rather than cancelling the major spring event, Lawson said he and Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr., have talked about having the egg hunt in July to help drive up Independence Day numbers. Likewise, the community clean-up that would have been on April 25 will likely be done in the fall, said Lawson.
(The Easter Bunny is expected to still visit Burnside this week, however. The popular holiday character will hop on a fire truck, which, along with a tourism vehicle and police cruiser, will go around to every street in town at 5 p.m. this Friday, April 10, and "give out a message just to let people know we're here, we're thinking about them, and we're praying for our country and our country's leaders," said Lawson.
Additionally, to go along with plans for emergency vehicles to gather at around 8:20 p.m. Friday night at the parking garage of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and run their lights and sirens in a symbolic gesture, Lawson is hoping to have Burnside's vehicles do the same at the Burnside Fire Department at the same time.)
To help businesses in distress, Lawson consulted the council on deferring taxes — including property and restaurant taxes — and also regulatory fees for Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), likely for 90 days. Lawson had already signed an order to delay ABC licenses by that same length of time.
"These businesses are suffering," said Lawson. "Some may not even re-open." He noted that while the money due would eventually need to be paid, "maybe it gives them a 90-day window there to give them some relief to get back on their feet. I don't know if (that amount of time) will be enough or not, but at least we'll give them three months and maybe we can work out some deferred payment for them."
Lawson said he also plans to sign an order June 1 to defer business licenses due July 1 for 90 days.
Councilor Randy Berry asked if Lawson had talked to businesses directly about this relief. Lawson said he hadn't, but Morris chimed in that she had been contacted by "a couple of restaurant owners" who said they couldn't pay the city this month.
"The ones who can pay will and those who are struggling will take advantage of the 90 days," said Morris.
The timing couldn't be worse. Lawson said that he looked at the numbers Monday, and saw that for "most of these restaurants, their food sales start spiking in April and keep going up." However, two of Burnside most major restaurants, Guthrie's Grill and the Harbor, are currently both closed.
For Crabtree, whose budget relies on restaurant sales, "those are two of the biggest (revenue sources) that he's got."
Added Lawson, "Realistically, we may be a couple of years out trying to recover from this."
Additionally, Lawson said that economic organization SPEDA provided info to Burnside regarding small business loans that can help any businesses in Burnside that are suffering due to restrictions.
"There is up to $2 million available right now in disaster money," said Lawson. "It's a loan for up to 30 years to pay back." For-profit businesses will pay it back at a 3.75 interest rate, and non-profits at a 2.75 rate.
"If you know someone who's interested in that, have them call city hall," said Lawson.
City Hall is not currently open to walk-through traffic, but there is someone available there to help citizens with their needs via phone or email, noted Lawson.
Burnside's meeting was held via Zoom videoconferencing on Monday. All councilors were present, either via video or audio, as well as Crabtree, Morris, City Attorney Molly Hardy, and Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill. The meeting can be viewed on the Burnside Tourism Facebook page.
"I thought it went fairly smooth," said Lawson of the efforts to keep councilors apart from one another due to coronavirus-related concerns. The mayor said that they may do another test run to get the bugs worked out — councilor Mike Lynn was only able to join on audio — but "you have to do what you have to do in these hard times."
