The City of Somerset is restricting access to its facilities beginning Tuesday (tomorrow). That includes the Energy Center, although the drive-thru at the water office will remain open.
The move is a precaution to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Last week, the city announced that all parks and recreational facilities would be closed, including Rocky Hollow, Somersport Park and the Fischer Fun Park.
“The City is committed to the continuation of services, and as always to public safety,” according to a statement from city government.
“If possible, we ask that you conduct business by phone, fax or email. However, the Energy Center drive-thru will remain open during regular business hours for those needing to conduct business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.