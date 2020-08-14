PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky city has repeated a virtual meeting after complaints were filed about technical problems when officials met last month.
The Paducah City Commission repeated its July 28 virtual meeting on Tuesday and revoted on agenda items, news outlets reported.
Mayor Brandi Harless read a memo from the city’s legal counsel saying it didn’t appear the commission violated any provisions of the Open Meetings Act, but voting again on the matters would negate any legal concern over them.
City Commissioner Richard Abraham, who is running for mayor, and WPSD-TV filed complaints that said the Paducah City Commission continued its virtual meeting despite having problems with the video and audio.
