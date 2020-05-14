This week, Somerset High School graduates are engaged in some age-old rites of passage: Donning the cap and gown. Greeting their principal. Taking their diploma as they walk off into the next stage of their life.
But those old familiar ways are being done in some very unconventional conditions.
The independent city high school's grads prepared for their "virtual graduation," necessitated by the school closures in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, by having their pictures taken and experiencing a small, personal commencement ceremony for each family. The filming started Wednesday and will go through Friday.
"It's been an interesting process," said Somerset High School Principal Jeff Wesley, "creating an online schedule to get everyone in and all of the nuts and bolts of trying to make something like that happen."
What the students are doing is not all that different from what they'd normally do outside under the setting sun at Clark Field. They're still in the purple gown and cap with a gold tassel. They still get their diploma. They still shake hands with the school officials congratulating them on a job well done ... well, maybe.
"It was kind of a touchy thing," said Wesley of the traditional handshake, considered by many a risky way of potentially transmitting the coronavirus these days. "We took it situation by situation and asked kids and parents, 'Are you comfortable with that?' We sanitized (hands) and were as careful as we could be.
"The reality is, 132 kids came through, that's a pretty good-sized class," he added of the challenge of keeping virus concerns in mind while still trying "to maintain that level of closeness and connection."
The real difference from the norm was that instead of packing thousands of people into a crowded gym or stadium, each individual student made a time appointment and brought with them a limited number of family members to the hallowed halls of W.B. Jones Auditorium to see this big moment.
"It was a small group: There were board members and family members, a very small crowd," said Wesley, "but it felt good to be able to give (the students) the opportunity (to experience something like a normal graduation)."
Wesley described the experience as a "touching" one for himself, as well as the families seeing their young ones move on to become adults in careers or in college.
"That reaction to that moment in a child's life, to hear the kids give speeches, those were touching as well," said Wesley. "Those of us kept talking about how impressed we were with this group of kids and the support of the parents and of the community. Any time we asked for help, it was there. We shared the burden of (the COVID-19 challenges) with the kids and allowed them to help with solutions, and they've been awesome the whole way through."
Those moments, the speeches, and the faces of each graduate will be edited together and released as a special commemorative video at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, posted through the Somerset High School YouTube channel as well as its Facebook page ("Somerset Independent Schools") and high school website (https://www.somerset.k12.ky.us/).
It will all come at the conclusion of the school's graduation parade that day. Somerset High School having parades through downtown is nothing unheard of — every Homecoming Week in the fall brings out the Briar Jumper faithful to the sidewalks and the square — but this time it will be to bring people out of their homes and celebrate the Class of 2020 that was denied experiencing a normal senior year in school.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. May 22 from the Junior/Faculty lot at Somerset High School and will end and up back at the high school. Graduates will receive their diplomas and other items prior to the beginning of the parade, according to the district. People can listen in on the radio to celebrate the seniors as they watch the parade go by, or even just from home.
"We recorded pieces with the radio station, 106.1; (Forcht Broadcasting President and CEO) Mike Tarter was really good to welcome us in and help be a part of the solution. We recorded the names and accolades of the senior class and will broadcast those. And then Jon Burlew and Tim Washam will bein the 106.1 van broadcasting from the parade as it goes by. Students are encouraged to decorate their cars and have a "good time with it," noted Wesley.
The route will include Grande Avenue, South Central Avenue, Main Street, East Oak Street, and College Street.
"It's going to be something different. It will be a first for us," said Wesley. "It's something for people to remember and enjoy, and it will happen rain or shine. Hopefully we have good weather, but if not, we'll do it all the same."
While the virus situation has presented so many difficulties, Wesley said he looks for "the silver lining," and noted how some seniors have been glad to have more time at home — in what would normally be a very busy time in their lives, they've spent it at a slower pace and enjoyed more intimate time with their families.
"One kid wrote it best for the graduation book, where he said they went home for a three-day weekend and never came back," said Wesley. "I hate it for them because they really loved school — not just their friends but all the experiences at SHS. I hate that they didn't get that opportunity but they've been given lots of time with their families that they wouldn't otherwise have had."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.