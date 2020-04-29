"We're not doing anything until the State Board (of Elections) meets and gives us further instructions." –– Becca Shepherd, Election Department Manager, Pulaski County clerk's office.
Shepherd was reacting to Gov. Andy Beshear opening primary elections June 23 to widespread mail-in absentee voting, limited in-person voting and possible drive-through voting. The State Board of Elections last Friday voted unanimously to accept Governor Beshear’s executive order regarding primary elections. The primaries were delayed five weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are still working on the final details regarding emergency regulations," said Dwight Sears, a Somerset businessman who is a member of the State Board of Elections. He said the State Board of Elections will meet either Thursday (today) or Friday to finalize election procedures.
"The infrastructure is in place, we’re still finalizing the safety and accessibility logistics to the ballot boxes for all 3.4 million registered Kentucky voters," Sears continued.
"I’m extremely proud of all parties involved. The State Board of Elections, secretary of state and the governor's office have all shown great leadership. All three staffs, along with the Kentucky County Clerks Association (KCCA), have worked and continue to work diligently around the clock," Sears said.
Beshear's executive order said voters should use absentee voting by mail if they are able to do so. The state will create a secure online portal to allow voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.
Voters will be required to prove their identity with personally identifiable information, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. The state election board will send a postcard to each registered voter informing them they can vote absentee by mail in the primary, the governor's order said.
"Its important that these post cards go out ASAP; the struggles of the Wisconsin’s April 7th elections are all too fresh on our minds and we must be better," Sears remarked. "We’ve expanded the availability of absentee voting, whether by mail or in person via early voting, this should reduce crowd sizes at the voting locations and ensure social distancing," Sears wrote in an e-mail to the Commonwealth Journal.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beshear's order instructs the State Board of Elections to take "all reasonable" steps to ensure safety of poll workers when "direct voting" (not by mail) is necessary. That includes allowing early voting to start June 8, and providing adequate personal protective equipment and sanitation materials, the order said.
County clerks will be allowed to significantly reduce the number of in-person polling places on primary election day, Adams said. Pulaski County has 56 voting places and about 48,000 registered voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.