Eddy F. Montgomery, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle counties, has announced the resolution of several cases that continued to be prosecuted even as the court system shut down in-person communications and appearances due to Covid-19.
The following defendants received prison sentences during tele-court on April 16, 2020:
• Crystal Lee Hines, 35, of Somerset, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison for conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first degree (under 2 grams of methamphetamine). According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David L. Dalton, in October 2019, an investigation by Jailer Anthony McCollum and his staff determined that prisoners and their associates were conspiring to smuggle methamphetamine into the jail. The scheme was to have prisoners on work detail pick up drugs left by the conspirators. The jailer’s staff seized the drugs before they could enter the jail. Hines admitted her guilt and received a year in for her role in the crime.
• Tony E. Mitchell, 53, of Somerset, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison for third-degree Assault. According to Dalton, in May 2019, Mitchell got into an altercation with employees of Kroger North in the parking lot. During the incident, Mitchell attempted to strike a officer with the Somerset Police Department. Dalton stated that Mitchell will be required to report to the Pulaski County Detention Center on September 1 to serve his prison sentence. Dalton thanked the SPD and Kroger for their assistance with this case.
• Susan Rush, 42, of Somerset was sentenced to a year in prison for third-degree Burglary. According to Dalton, in December 2018, Rush and another individual had been illegally staying on property on West Columbia Street. The property had been damaged, elevating this from criminal trespass to third-degree burglary. Dalton stated the case was investigated by the Somerset Police Department.
Montgomery took time to thank Judge Jeffrey Burdette and his staff, the Clerk’s staff and bailiffs, the staff from PCDC and the members of the local bar for making this “on the fly” video system work smoothly.
“We are in uncharted waters right now," Montgomery stated, "but we are all working together to protect the public in as safe a manner as possible.”
