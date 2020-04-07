Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.