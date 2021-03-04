Nearly 20 community leaders will need your help to get out of jail tomorrow (Friday) — all in good fun and for a great cause.
The “celebrity jailbirds” will be turning themselves in at various times between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Somerset Mall’s center court for the “Jail N Bail” fundraiser benefitting The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Pulaski County.
“This is going to be a FUN event!” Brooke Cary Whitis, community representative for the American Cancer Society, said. “We have reached out to the community and got a great group of local residents to participate.”
Those participants include Alex Wesley, Danny Weddle, Michelle Sears, Steve Woods, Kathy Townsend, Cristi Blanton, Regina and Tony Swiney, Keith McLamb, Micah Petra, Donnie Price, Becky Whitaker, Breezi Turner, Tony Dixon, Samantha Cox, Brian Dalton, Lynn Bryant, Sara Stephens, Judy Shackelford and Tawanda Hewitt.
Celebrity Jailbirds have gotten a head start by asking co-workers, family and friends for their “bail money” but the public is encouraged to visit the mall during “Jail N Bail” hours to help meet their respective bail levels: Misdemeanor Mafia, $150 to $300; Dirty Dozen, $300 to $500; or Most Wanted $500 to $1,000.
All donations are to the American Cancer Society and tax deductible. The funds will go toward this year’s Relay For Life of Pulaski County will be held on Friday, August 13, at 6 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development.
“Jail N Bail” will follow all COVID guidelines – including limited participants, face masks and adhering to social distancing, etc. Celebrity Jailbirds will be “booked” into the jail and have a fun “mug” shot taken. A “go-to” snack bag will be provided to “Celebrity Jailbirds” this year in lieu of a lunch. The bag will be courtesy of Texas Roadhouse and the American Cancer Society.
For more information on Jail N Bail or the Relay For Life of Pulaski County, contact Whitis at 872-3132 or Brooke.Whitis@cancer.org.
