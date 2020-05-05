The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — because of the COVID-19 shutdown — apparently has delayed until sometime in July letting of a contract to build a cloverleaf interchange at the junction of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461.
Amber Hale, public information officer for the Highway Department’s District 8, said the district office “ ... does not yet have official word whether the project will be included in the Transportation Cabinet’s July lettings ... it more than likely will happen.” The original letting date was in June.
Hale said right-of-way acquisition “ ... is still ongoing ... it is almost complete.” Some 55 properties had to be acquired for the interchange, and to widen Ky. 461 to four lanes from Ky. 80 to just this side of Buck Creek Bridge.
The public information officer said buildings on acquired properties still must be demolished but the right of way acquisition is on schedule to meet a July contract letting date.
Soon-to-retire State Representative Tommy Turner said last week money is in place and he doesn’t think the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown will affect construction of the cloverleaf interchange at Ky. 80 and Ky. 461. The interchange is Turner’s brainchild and he got about $22 million for the project in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s budget.
Some $25 million in federal funds and the $22 million in the State Transportation Cabinet’s budget have been approved for the project that will create a cloverleaf interchange at the dangerous junction of east-west Ky. 80 and north-south Ky. 461.
A four-lane Ky. 461 will make it easier for hundreds of trucks and cars going in and out of Valley Oak Commerce Complex and Valley Oak Technology Complex. It also will accommodate the 4 million tourists who use Ky. 461 each summer on the way to Lake Cumberland, according to Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Mitch McConnell, both of whom assisted with approval of $25 million in federal money.
