Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday the single largest jump of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kentucky since tracking began.
With 50 new cases statewide, the total of COVID-19 patients now stands at 248 — including one more in Pulaski County. Earlier in the day, the Lake Cumberland Health Department (LCDHD) also reported Taylor County's first case — bringing the 10-county region's total of positive/presumptive positive COVID-19 cases to 11.
Of the six Pulaski cases, still only one is considered recovered — meaning that person has been symptom-free for a sufficient amount of time to be released from self isolation.
"Five of those cases were associated with one exposure at a church," LCDHD Shawn Crabtree said during a Taylor County briefing. "The good news there, we caught that situation early enough and we put the church on self-quarantine…We have that situation, I believe, contained.
Crabtree said the Taylor County confirmed patient — an employees in the Kroger pharmacy at Green River Shopping Center — is in self isolation. Crabtree added that the health department is working with the store's employees.
In other state updates, Beshear said he will be working to reactivate the recently expired licenses of health care professionals as well as those of law enforcement officials.
The governor said he has used around $8 million of state funds to acquire medical equipment.
