As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities, here is the latest list of announcements from area offices:
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue issued the following statement regarding the next chamber luncheon:
“In light of the ever-changing health concerns due to COVID-19, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will be cancelling our April 7th luncheon.
“With the knew indoor social distancing recommendations, it would be impossible to ensure everyone’s safety. The Chamber is committed to do our part to help protect our staff and attendees.
“As of now, we will still be hosting our May 5th luncheon.
“Please keep our nation in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward.”
KU
Kentucky Utilities (KU) Company will suspend disconnects for residential customers who may have difficulty paying their bill and waive new late fees incurred during this time until May 1.
“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” said Eileen Saunders, Vice President-Customer Services. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”
KU said in the statement that they offer multiple payment options including online, by phone or mail and will work with customers to establish arrangements and connect them with available resources to help. In addition, customers are encouraged to pay as much as possible even if unable to pay the entire account balance.
For other customer service-related needs, customers can perform many functions through lge-ku.com or automated voice system. Currently, all business offices and facilities also remain open and in operation. Drive-through windows are an option, and for those who walk-in, extra precautions have been established inside the centers to protect employees and customers including sanitizing common areas more frequently, adding more sanitizing dispensers and installing plastic shields to minimize contact.
“We’re working closely with local, state and national officials to proactively plan for the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and customers,” said Saunders. “We each play a vital role in the lives of others, and we don’t take lightly our role as a critical service provider to customers across our service territories.”
LG&E, KU and ODP continue to make in-home visits to perform service-related work. To ensure the safety of employees and customers, technicians are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines during those visits, including practicing social distancing when feasible, and requesting customers who are sick remain at a distance, according to the statement.
Driver’s Licensing
In keeping with Governor Andy Beshear’s order to cancel in-person government services, driver’s licensing offices statewide closed by 5 p.m. EDT/CDT Tuesday. Citizens who are due to renew a motor vehicle license, including commercial driver’s licenses, will have an additional three months to obtain the renewal.
Offices of Circuit Court Clerk handle driver’s licensing in all 120 counties for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Offices of Circuit Court Clerk will remain open other than the driver’s license portion.
Gov. Beshear ordered Monday that state government offices stop providing in-person services to the public starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday with limited exceptions in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky Courts
In an effort to minimize social interaction in Kentucky’s busy courthouses and judicial centers during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has placed restrictions on dockets, jury trials and jury service from March 16-April 10.
The Supreme Court approved additional amendments Tuesday to its administrative order. The new amendments include:
• clarification that judges MUST use available telephonic and video technology for all necessary hearings, including but not limited to, arraignments and mental-health hearings.
• clarification that domestic violence advocates may attend court proceedings, but that no more than 20 people may be in the courtroom at any time unless the judge in his or her discretion deems it necessary and makes every effort to enforce appropriate distances between individuals.
• new juror orientations are suspended unless an exception is granted by the Chief Justice.
• clarification of rules relating to grand juries: “The circuit court is authorized to extend the 60-day period in RCr 5.22(3) for a period not to exceed 45 days for good cause shown. The Commonwealth’s Attorney shall request an extension by separate motion as to each defendant and shall give prompt notice of the motion to defense counsel. The circuit court shall allow both the Commonwealth’s Attorney and defense counsel to be heard prior to entering any order extending the period in RCr 5.22(3).”
• clarification that a courthouse may not be closed without prior authorization from the Chief Justice.
Social Security
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to protect the population the agency serves— older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone and will let you know as soon as the agency can resume in-person service.
If you need help from Social Security:
• First, please use secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. We also have a wealth of information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit our online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
• If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check our online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services over the phone.
• If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, you will be called to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, you will be called to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Please remember that employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
• If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call our National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). It has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/
