With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) shutting down the economy, Pulaski officials are about to feel the disease's ill effects on county coffers.
Other impacts have been apparent for weeks, with the pandemic forcing the closure of the local courthouse (and many other agencies and businesses) to foot traffic. Pulaski County Fiscal Court met Tuesday for the first time in memory without anyone from the public in attendance. While the county has been streaming their meetings via Facebook Live for years, Tuesday's meeting was unique in that the public had no other way to watch the proceedings because of state restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
The last Fiscal Court meeting was held March 10, before Judge-Executive Steve Kelley declared a state of emergency in Pulaski County on March 16. The second meeting of the month, usually held on the fourth Tuesday, was cancelled outright.
While others have been holding "virtual meetings" through apps such as Zoom, Judge Kelley and all five magistrates were present in the fiscal courtroom Tuesday though they were spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines. County Attorney Martin Hatfield and Treasurer Joan Isaacs were also on hand to advise the court. Department heads weren't present, with their reports presented by the judge.
Other than its unprecedented nature, the meeting itself was fairly routine and adjourned in just over 20 minutes. But with budget preparations currently underway for a new fiscal year starting July 1, the news was grim for county officials.
"COVID-19 is hitting us hard," Isaacs said. "Where it's going to hit us the hardest is our occupational tax funds."
Working with the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG), Isaacs is estimating a 20-30 percent decrease in revenue. County road and municipal road aid is also expected to decrease, and the county has been advised there would be no coal severance monies at all.
"Therefore we are looking at a very large shortfall in our budget," Isaacs told the court, adding that magistrates should be thinking of ways to "tighten the reins because this will be a major problem."
The treasurer also reminded county officials that the emergency situation does not excuse departments from going through the normal protocols in order to make purchases. "Right now we don't need to be doing anything that is not totally necessary. We need to reserve money while we can."
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw noted that the shortfall could actually occur in this fiscal year's final quarter, although Isaacs said she expects to see actual problems in July. District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk asked Judge Kelley if he had considered a voluntary layoff of employees.
"We've talked about it," the judge responded. "We've got a few that would like to exercise that option; the majority do not want to."
When Judge Kelley asked how much it will save, Isaacs responded that the county would see some savings, though employees traditionally do continue to have health benefits through the county. She added that with the federal addition for unemployment allotments ($600), most employees should not be hardshipped.
"Those with young children," Isaacs added, "it would help them with childcare.…The more we save now, the better off we are in the future."
Judge Kelley could designate certain positions as essential to county operations, but otherwise the voluntary layoffs would be offered across the board. The court approved a motion for the layoffs to begin next Monday with an expected call back date of June 1.
With the local state of emergency declaration, the county can expect some federal reimbursement for costs related to the COVID-19 crisis. Judge Kelley explained that all activity is being recorded through the county's EOC (emergency operations center). "We're keeping a log of all of our mileage, travel and expenses," he said. "We will apply for FEMA reimbursement through that. I don't know how soon that will happen but hopefully we will be reimbursed up to 75 percent of our expenses."
In other business, the court authorized the 911 Dispatch Center to apply for a Kentucky 911 Services Board grant in order to purchase upgraded CAD (computer-aided dispatch) software and advertise for software bids.
In another departure from normal proceedings, District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon led a prayer prior to the meeting getting underway. Court members usually meet with local pastors in the courthouse lobby for prayer before entering the courtroom.
Adjourning the meeting, Judge Kelley said he understands this is a trying time but that he has "full confidence that when we get through this [Pulaski County is] going to lead the way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.