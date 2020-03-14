Joining many other government entities, Kentucky's court system will largely shut down for the next month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
State Supreme Court Justice John Minton Jr. issued the emergency order Friday and is effective beginning Monday through April 10. All trials and most hearings will be postponed.
“Our justices, judges and circuit court clerks provide critical services in every county,” Chief Justice Minton stated. “Our challenge during this pandemic is to ensure justice for the citizens of the commonwealth while protecting the health of our employees and the public.”
The Chief Justice noted that courthouses and judicial centers will remain open and offer limited services.
Attorneys are encouraged to use electronic filing for court documents rather than travel in person to court clerks’ offices. Under the emergency order, new juror orientations are suspended and existing jury panels may be extended. Jurors who are ill, at high risk of contracting the virus or caring for someone who is ill can have their service postponed.
“With public health officials urging social distancing as a way to mitigate the outbreak, we want to do our part to help slow the rate of infection so that our health care system is not overwhelmed by the pandemic,” Chief Justice Minton said.
Certain high-priority hearings will still go on, including criminal arraignments; preliminary hearings, bond hearings, probation violation and evidence hearings for defendants held in jail; domestic violence hearings; and emergency custody hearings. Chief Justice Minton wrote that judges should utilize telephone or video technology when possible instead of having people appear in courtrooms.
While the Pulaski County Detention Center has video conferencing capabilties, Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield said the local judicial center doesn't, although telephonic hearings may be held. Required hearings needing to be held in the courtroom will be restricted to essential parties only.
"What we [prosecutors], public defenders and judges are most concerned about are making sure people who have been arrested are not stuck without bond," Hatfield said. "By rule, people in custody are entitled to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days unless they waive the hearing as well."
Chief District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless issued an order more specific to local proceedings that directs the Pulaski Circuit Clerk's Office to send notices out for other general hearings. That order reschedules the Pulaski district docket as follows:
• Criminal trials scheduled in Division I for March 20 or March 27 are continued for status hearing on May 6.
• Show cause dockets scheduled for review of payment in March will be rescheduled for April 28.
• Cases docketed for March 16 will rescheduled for Monday, April 20.
• Cases docketed for March 18 will rescheduled for Tuesday, April 21.
• Cases docketed for March 23 will rescheduled for Friday, April 24.
• Cases docketed for March 30 will rescheduled for Monday, April 27.
• Pro se matters scheduled for the period will be rescheduled for April 17.
Hatfield said his office, which prosecutes misdemeanor offenses and oversees child support collection, will remain open but be conducting more business over the phone.
"The child support office, which is located on the third floor of the old courthouse, is closed to walk-in traffic," Hatfield said. "We've installed a lockbox outside the door so that people can drop off payments, and we'll be available by phone."
At Hatfield's main office on Maple Street, people with business which can't be handled over the phone can enter but will be restricted to the lobby area.
In the federal court system, Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves has also issued an order continuing all civil and criminal trials scheduled through April 17 for at least 30 days.
However, criminal matters before magistrate judges, such as initial appearances on charges, detention hearings and the issuance of warrants, will continue as usual, and all federal courthouses in the Eastern District (Lexington, London, Frankfort, Covington, Pikeville and Ashland) will remain open, according to Reeves’ order. Grand juries will also continue to meet to consider returning federal indictments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.