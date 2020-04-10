By now, everyone has read all sorts of material about the effects the COVID-19 virus has on humans.
But what about our furry friends? Do they have anything to worry about?
Dr. David Mullins, DVM, of Midway Veterinary Hospital in Somerset spoke with the Commonwealth Journal about this topic -- considering the coronavirus crisis from the perspective of pet owners.
The good news is, it's very unlikely your dog or cat stands any chance of getting COVID-19. Even considering the fact that the virus likely made its way from the animal kingdom into the human sphere.
"Up until last week, I would tell you with 100 percent certainty that our pets cannot catch COVID-19 from us," said Mullins. "After a virus's first 'species jump' like swine flu H1N1 in 2009, it is extremely rare (or unheard of to my knowledge) for it to jump to another species.
"That said, there was one report of a domestic cat in Belgium who may have caught COVID from her owner, and a tiger in a Bronx, New York, zoo that may have caught it from its caretaker," he added. "But for the most part (99.999%), it is unlikely that we can give the virus to our pets, nor can we catch it from them. With as many human cases as there are right now, I think there would be a pet epidemic."
Mullins also referred to the official stance of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), which says that nothing in relevant research articles "provides conclusive evidence that cats, ferrets, or other domestic animals can be readily infected with SARS-CoV-2, nor do they demonstrate that cats, ferrets or other domestic animals transmit the virus under natural conditions."
The AVMA said that only two dogs and one cat in Hong Kong, and the tiger in New York, had been found to have positive results of tests for infection. None of the dogs or cats determined to be positive showed signs of illness consistent with COVID-19. The two dogs and one cat lived closely with one or more people with a confirmed diagnosis and clinical symptoms of COVID-19. The tiger was said to be exposed via contact with a zoo employee who was actively shedding virus, and some other large cats at the zoo that were apparently housed in proximity did exhibit signs of respiratory disease, but are expected to recover.
Additionally, at "this point in time, there is also no evidence that domestic animals, including pets and livestock, can spread COVID-19 to people," according to the AVMA.
But didn't the COVID-19 virus get transmitted from animals to humans in the first place?
"Many of the viruses affecting humans originate from the animal population," said Mullins. "The H1N1 outbreak in 2009 came from pigs (swine flu), the 1918 Flu pandemic we are hearing so much about today originated from birds. And yes, it seems this coronavirus came from bats."
The AVMA noted that the "sequenced virus obtained from U.S. patients is similar to that found in China originally, which suggests a single, recent emergence of this virus from an animal reservoir. Patients at the initial epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China had a link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. Person-to-person spread within Wuhan was next reported, followed by person-to-person spread outside of Hubei Province and in countries outside of China, including the United States."
As long as you aren't Batman hanging out in the Bat Cave, however, you should probably be fine. So no need for social distancing with Fido — he can hop right up in your lap like always.
Well, almost.
"We believe strongly in the 'Human-Animal Bond' and the joy of pet ownership. In fact, an emerging tagline for our practice is, 'Making you happy by keeping your pets healthy -- Healthy Pets, Happy People,'" he said. "It is extremely important right now that we surround ourselves with positivity and joy. A great thing about a 'healthy at home' program is we do get to spend more time with our pets than before. We all miss our friends, coworkers, and church families, but at least being able to 'shelter in place' with man's best friend is very therapeutic."
