The American food industry — groceries, restaurants, everywhere you go to get something to eat — is largely traced back to the American farm.
And like everything else in a world under COVID-19 restrictions, farmers are feeling the crunch.
"I have good friends in farming I've talked to from Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee," said Pulaski's Joel Wilson. "We're in the same boat as far as having to make major adjustments."
Wilson operates Cedar Point Farm, about seven miles west of Nancy on South Ky. 837. They specialize in two things: strawberries and vegetables.
"I don't want to brag, but we're probably the largest strawberry grower in Kentucky," he said. "We've got a little over nine acres of strawberries."
Usually, that means allowing people to come in and have the pleasure of picking strawberries themselves. Wilson also has a roadside stand at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 837 in the western part of the county. In the past, he sold his vegetables wholesale, but rising labor rates made it so that what he was getting paid for his product was "the same or less as six or seven years ago," so it was more practical to abandon that outlet. Labor in farming is crucial — and costly.
"We're probably one of the only businesses that the federal government mandates we pay more than the minimum wage," he said. "That's one of our biggest issues."
But the COVID-19 situation, and the closure of many restaurants and businesses, has created a new wrinkle. Wilson said a farming friend in Florida reported that the cautionary measures have "hit them hard ... They went two weeks either not harvesting or throwing away what they had harvested."
That's been seen in all corners of the farming industry. Dairy farmers dumping milk because of the changes in the market — everything from normally reliable buyers like restaurants and schools closing to price and purchase controls disrupting the normal flow of milk products through grocery aisles — has made numerous national headlines in recent days. Vegetables are no different.
"About three-and-a-half, four weeks ago, the supply line was normal. These farms were shipping to grocery stores, shipping to restaurants and schools," said Wilson. "There's a distribution system set up. Farmers don't take it to the schools. They have warehouses (from which the purchaser obtains the product). When they shut everything down, the warehouses supplying the restaurants and schools had nowhere to go with the product. They get in touch with the grocery chains and say, 'We've got this product, we'll sell it to you 50 cents on the dollar just to get money back.' Well, that flooded the market."
Another factor to consider: People are canning goods more in a time when forced quarantines and national emergencies dominate the national dialogue.
"Farmers rely on people eating just about every day some type of fruit or vegetable," he said. "When they're not doing that, the demand drops off. People are looking to get back to freezing and canning their own food. There's been a run on Mason jars."
Restaurants — most affected by closures and restrictions — are also able to take slightly imperfect products that stores, which are typically still fully open, will not. "It has to be perfect to go to Walmart or Kroger. Very few blemishes," said Wilson. "Restaurants, mainly salad bars are using a lot of no. 2 stuff. The quality is okay, it's just that the cucumber is crooked or the tomato has a zipper, which is just a scar from the bloom being attached too long."
Like other businesses, Wilson is trying to adapt — and if there's a bright side, it's that some of the changes might have been welcome anyway.
"I'm looking at doing retail (for vegetables), kind of a different concept. I'm going to sell mixed boxes of produce," he said. "I've got a pretty good following on Facebook and have been throwing the idea out there; people love it."
With "social distancing" in effect and a greater concern held over who has touched one's food before its eaten, mixed boxes containing a variety of products, likely seven or eight different veggies, are the way to go for Wilson.
"(Customers) have always been a little aggravated about people touching the produce. This is one way to keep them from doing it," he said. "... Someone hasn't gone in before and handled it. The general public is pretty bad about touching food in the grocery store and not putting it in the basket. We're very clean because we have to be."
Wilson is looking at selling the boxes for about $30 for a full one, $15 or so for a half-box. He said he's trying to knock about 15 percent off the supermarket prices.
"People want a bargain," he said. "We can't give it to them for free, but this is as good as we can do."
Strawberries are a different game; "We never have trouble selling strawberries; we can sell every strawberry we grow," said Wilson. As such, the way he sells those is likely to remain mostly unchanged.
One change coming up that is a welcome one is the in-progress farmer's market facility for downtown Somerset. But even that environment is being affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Wilson is hopeful to participate in the farmer's market, but is unable to be there to do so himself, and isn't sure he'll have the help he needs in a world that's changed for many people.
"I was counting on retired people working for food; they don't want money, they just want something to do," he said. "Well, those people aren't getting out. They say they can't risk their health, even though (the venue) is open-air. I would love to support the farmer's market down there. We haven't rule it out if we can get the right help to sell it for us."
A businessman is always worried about his bottom line, and Wilson is no different. He says they he thinks his operation "should be able to survive this" but has to do "a 180 degree turn on how" they get out their products to the people. If done en masse, it could be a lucrative turn for area farmers, he suggested.
"We're basically giving up wholesale and going back to retail," said Wilson. "There are five or six large farmers in Pulaski County that sell to the public. ... There are 60-some thousand people in Pulaski County. I read the average family spends anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 on food (annually). If you've got 20,000 families, with three people to a family and they're spending $5,000, that's $100,000,000 spent on food. If 15 percent of that stayed in the county, you'd have a lot of happy farmers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.