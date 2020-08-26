A roundup of local COVID-19 information includes the temporary shut down of a popular Pulaski business, a grim outlook from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, and state numbers surrounding an outbreak in a local nursing home.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Facebook page for Baxter’s Coffee announced that all Baxter’s locations would close temporarily due to having an employee receive a positive COVID-19 test.
“We’ve had conversations with Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) on both required steps and voluntary steps we can take to keep both our staff and community the safest,” a Baxter’s statement read.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are choosing to TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL LOCATIONS, quarantine employees who have been in direct contact with the positive employee and also have any employee who may develop symptoms be tested. We will remain in close contact with LCDHD, following their guidance.”
The social media post clarified that the worker who tested positive only worked at the original location on Ogden Street.
Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 website, Team Kentucky (kycovid19.ky.gov) provided updated numbers in its daily reports for “Long Term Care and Other Congregate Facilities Update.”
Its report for Wednesday lists Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation as having 28 active cases for residents and 14 active cases for staff.
During the health department’s weekly question and answer video, shown on YouTube, Environmental Director Stuart Spillman warned that the 10-county health district may have seen it’s worst day yet in terms of newly diagnosed cases.
Mid-way through the session, Spillman said that should all of their cases be confirmed positive, the district is looking at 60 new cases for Wednesday alone.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree said they were adding at least four hospitalizations district wide as well.
“This is going to be our largest day of cases,” Spillman said.
He added, “We’re in a pretty scary situation right now, potentially to have things get out of hand.”
Crabtree said, “We are at a frightening time. It seems like there are a lot of people in our communities who are just good people, good-hearted people, that are really wore out with COVID-19 and are just bound and determined to ignore what’s happening in the moment and just go forward with pushing for group meetings and in-person schools, and it’s a scary time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.