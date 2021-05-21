Wayne County is in the Green, and Pulaski is in the Yellow, at least in terms of current COVID-19 transmission.
As of Friday afternoon, the seven-day average incident rate of COVID cases for Wayne County is 0.7, firmly in the Green (On Track) category. Green counties have a rate of less than one per 100,000 of population.
Pulaski’s rate is 9.89, placing it barely in the Yellow category. Yellow counties have a rate between one and 10 per 100,000 of population.
The number of cases in both counties has decreased significantly since the height of the COVID pandemic in this area, which reached its peak in December.
In Thursday’s report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), Wayne County had only one case listed with that individual being self-isolated at home.
Pulaski currently has 48 total cases, with six people hospitalized and the rest self-isolated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pulaski has had a total of 6,458 confirmed cases, with a total of 108 deaths.
Wayne has had a total of 1,084 confirmed cases, with 50 deaths.
The most recent deaths for Pulaski announced by LCDHD were a 53-year-old and a 69-year old announced on May 13; and an 84-year-old announced on May 17 who had been released from public health observation as being no longer contagious but later succumbed to complications.
The most recent death from Wayne was a 92-year-old announced on May 13.
Also, on May 20, LCDHD announced the death of a 66-year-old from McCreary County.
McCreary is listed as being in the Yellow with a rate of 4.97.
Health officials credit the drop in COVID cases with an increase in the number of people who have been vaccinated.
LCDHD announced this week that it would be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations today at Somernites Cruise, being held in downtown Somerset. The shots will be given in the department’s mobile clinic.
LCDHD will also offer a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic Monday in Adair County at the Little League Park.
Those who cannot find a mobile clinic or would prefer a different brand of vaccine can still contact LCDHD or several local health providers to schedule a vaccination.
Folks in Pulaski can schedule their vaccination through the health department by calling 606-679-4416, while Wayne residents can schedule an appointment with the health department by calling 606-348-9349.
