The number of COVID cases in Pulaski and Wayne continue to drop, with Pulaski seeing at least nine days in the “orange” category instead of being in the “red,” and Wayne seeing at least 11 days in the “orange.”
“Orange” means the incident rate is between 10 and 25 cases per 100,000 of population. As of Thursday, Pulaski’s rate was 21.11, while Wayne County was at 16.86.
Still, both counties continue to see COVID-related deaths as well. Tuesday was a particularly hard-hit day, as several historical state-reported deaths were given to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department through a death certificate audit.
“These deaths occurred over the past few weeks, and we were initially unaware of them, and as such they had not been reported,” a statement from LCDHD said.
Across the 10-county district, 14 deaths were reported through that state audit. Five of those were Pulaski residents, all unvaccinated, and two were unvaccinated Wayne County residents.
Since the beginning of November, the health department has listed the deaths of two more unvaccinated Wayne County residents, two unvaccinated Pulaskians and one vaccinated Pulaskian.
That brings Wayne County’s total COVID-related deaths up to 64 and Pulaski’s up to 194.
As of Thursday, Pulaski had 86 active COVID cases, with 20 of those being hospitalized, while Wayne had 21 active cases, four of whom were hospitalized.
Of the cases being reported throughout all 10 counties in the district, the number of those who are 18 years or younger is hovering around 32%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.