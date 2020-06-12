CORBIN, Ky. — With fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic still at the forefront, many families continue to cancel vacations planned for summer. This has prompted those same individuals to bring a vacation style of living to their backyard with the investment of a pool, but many of those are facing challenges as the demand for pools is at its peak.
And just as many vacations have been canceled or delayed so too have been this season’s opening of community pools and waterparks. Naturally, pool sales have increased nationally since the spread of COVID-19, as people are seeking ways to stay cool at home.
One local expert in the field is Steven Lowe with Lowe Pools, a business that’s been around since the 1960s with a goal to transform backyards into the oasis that they want them to be. Lowe said people are wanting to absolutely put the money into their backyards.
The uneasiness of what is going on has caused a lot of people to rethink their backyard situation, said Lowe. And pools are in demand. Unfortunately Lowe is booked throughout the year in the business specialty in-ground pools and he’s having to turn away customers for above ground pools.
“We’re booked out for in-ground pools through the year,” said Lowe. “And everyone wanted to use their stimulus money on above ground pools and if you didn’t get it purchased by May — our suppliers ran out the second week of May.”
Lowe said he isn’t taking anyone's money if he can’t have the pool in his hand.
“We do have in-ground people on wait lists, so it’s keeping people informed about what is going on,” Lowe said.
The real challenge is in the above ground market because the company has lost sales.
“Many suppliers sold through their stock in six weeks,” added Lowe about the materials for above ground pools.
The business has stayed busy too with a full crew out servicing pools. With more people at home, more people are wanting work done around their homes. Lowe said they opened more pools in the month of March this year than any other year. This due to so many children being home early from school.
Lowe said 90 percent of simple above ground pool kits are made in Canada, so due to that and the fact that they’ve been shut down since April and won’t open up until next Monday, it’s caused some problems.
Deanna Fuston with Riptides Pools and Spas said her business has been busy since the beginning of spring.
“In April we really started to see it boom,” she said. “We got lucky because we got deemed essential through the Governor and we got to stay open.”
Riptides has sold pools to individuals all over the region including Lexington, Berea, Winchester and Harrogate, Tennessee.
Fuston said fortunately her distributor got to stay open, however she just found out two weeks ago that the main manufacturer got shut down. Fuston did say that the manufacturer opened back up on Monday and that should help move things along. In fact, Fuston said she should have everything in three weeks.
“We are having a delay in getting our pools right now,” Fuston said.
Families realize they can get a pool for the price of their trip to Disney and use it every single summer, said Fuston. To meet the demand, Fuston said they are working longer hours and hiring more employees.
“It’s been hectic,” said Fuston.
Fuston said to purchase an above ground pool customers are looking at fall before it will be installed.
