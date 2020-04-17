The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will not offer its summer conservation camps this year due to the novel
coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said. However, this is a necessary step we had to take to
protect the health and safety of our campers, their families and our staff.

This decision was made in conjunction with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet as part of the commonwealths ongoing efforts to ensure the health and
wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife operates Camp John Currie, Camp Earl Wallace and Camp Robert Webb to provide youth with outdoor education and experiences.

For more information, visit the departments website at fw.ky.gov and select the MyProfile [
https://app.fw.ky.gov/myprofile/ ] tab. Camps refunds may be requested through May
15.

