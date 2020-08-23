MONTICELLO, Ky. _ The Wayne County Board of Education met Thursday night and three different teachers spent about an hour sharing with members what it will look like in a virtual classroom.
Superintendent Wayne Roberts in an "on air" interview Friday with WFLW AM and FM said "he would prefer students were in the classroom, but given the circumstances he thinks the school district is doing the very best they can"
Roberts further commented that "the staff is as prepared as they can be and they're going to continue to polish their delivery and learn from what they're doing. He says "he hopes everyone looks at this as a learning opportunity and asks for flexibility, because we're all going to need a big dose of flexibility to get through the next few months."
Wayne County schools will be abiding by the Governor's request of no in-person instruction until at least September 28. At that time, whatever instruction option parents chose prior for their children will still be in place. Wayne County is also sticking with their regular school calendar, meaning there will be classes for a week, then all schools will have fall break.
Roberts referred to this first week of school as a dry run to see how things go and get the kinks worked out. Hopes are that after fall break, all schools will be off to a great start and everyone will be ready to hit the ground running. Wayne County schools will not be able to reach all children virtually at first, because of limited internet access, but a plan is in the works for wireless service countywide.
There are reportedly ample supplies of chrome books for grades three and up. Books have been ordered since May for Kindergarten through 2nd grades so every child has a book to take home. Right now the entire world is trying to get them and Wayne County's is scheduled to be delivered in October. Supt. Roberts told of asking parents who have technology at home, to use that technology. For parents who don't have resources at home, internet service is reportedly being offered by CTS and WIndstream for 15 dollars per month.
The City of Monticello's water holding tanks are expected to be used for wireless internet setups. Roberts told school board members Thursday that he thinks they're in the final draft of the contract between the Board of Education and White Cloud communications and if Roberts understands it correctly, White Cloud has already reached an agreement with the City to use the water towers which will greatly speed up the process of developing the wireless access across the county.
With access to the towers and electricity, it's a great opportunity for City and County government, Community Telecom Services and the school system to work together. When the project is completed, it will bring high quality speed, broadband access to all of Wayne County. Roberts said "it's a big deal." The district has the band width and they are now in a 'lease to own' process of making the agreement with Whitecloud.
The school system is ready for virtual education and has learned how to shift from what the NTI plan was built on, to provide new content. The staff has been informed this first week of school will be a regular NTI work day from 8am until 3:15pm.
School board members approved a resolution Thursday authorizing Corona related emergency leaves for employees for the new school year. It includes provisions for an employee to be paid for ten days in a leave regarding COVID-19. Later in the school year, board members may possibly look at increasing the number of days for their employees.
