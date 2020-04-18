In Friday’s community update from Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, District Judge Katie Slone spoke about how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted our local court system.
“It did not close the court because we’re still open,” Judge Slone said of the March 12 order issued by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton Jr., “but it limited the number of cases that were going to be held in the courtrooms down to basically essential cases.”
Essential hearings include things arraignments, emergency guardianships, emergency protective orders and have been conducted remotely, mainly via Skype and Zoom. Civil matters that don’t require hearings, such as probates, are also continuing. The current order has been extended through May 31.
“I’m such a person that likes to interact with people that it’s kind of hard to just sit here and look at this screen,” Judge Slone said. “We’ve been staying busy but basically staying busy at home.”
Judge Kelley asked Judge Slone her opinion on the lawsuit brought against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear by churches wanting to hold services. Judge Slone pointed out that this virus is new, as are the constitutional issues that arise from combatting it. Those issues not only involve churches but businesses, quarantines, testing and more.
“We don’t know the answers to these questions,” Judge Slone said, explaining that such cases can only be compared to prior case law.
Kelley also asked about incarcerations. Judge Slone noted that juries have been suspended and bonds are being set differently because judges are being encouraged to release when they can. She said that jails are doing all they can to keep COVID-19 at bay because of how difficult it would be to treat and control its spread, as witnessed in nursing homes. Unlike nursing homes, jails face additional problems of having staff to guard any inmate needing hospitalization and that counties would be financially responsible for medical costs.
While the judges are being conscientious about releasing who they can, jailers have been working to keep new arrests separate from general inmate populations — at least until arraignment.
“Some lawyers have been filing motions for bond so that their clients can have their bonds amended,” Judge Slone said, “so that they can get out and not be put in fear of catching this while in the jail…It’s been working out pretty well.”
Slone praised both jail and judicial center staff for having the remote system up and running “in hours.” She also noted how low the number of arrests has been, saying she didn’t feel that people were taking advantage of the situation to commit offenses.
In terms of reopening, Judge Slone said she was personally concerned about experiencing a second wave but would do as Chief Justice Minton directs. Judge Kelley acknowledged the difficulty in balancing lives against returning to the way things were before restrictions were put in place.
“There are a lot of tough decisions,” Judge Kelley said. “The debates can be had on which way is better and which way is worse but the fact is, it’s important. Every action is important to a whole bunch of people in different ways, and we have to be sensitive to the whole population.”
Judge Kelley closed the update with an announcement about the drive-thru testing scheduled to begin Tuesday. Those tested must be pre-approved, with symptoms being a major factor. While registration is through Kroger (krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing), the testing itself will be at The Center for Rural Development.
