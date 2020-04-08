“These are times we’ve never dealt with before,” said Chuck Coldiron. “We’re just looking for a way to do a very small part to help Kentucky.”
And he’s done that “small part” in a way to not only honor Kentucky’s governor, but also in a way he hopes will spread cheer.
Coldiron is the owner of Donatos Pizza in Somerset, a restaurant that just announced its new special – the Andy-roni.
As can be inferred, the Andy-roni is named after Governor Andy Beshear, and is a pepperoni-topped, heart-shaped pizza that Donatos will be offering for a limited time.
The pizza is being sold for $11.99.
Twenty percent of the sales will go toward the Team Kentucky Fund, the charity set up by Beshear and the state to provide assistance to Kentuckians who have been financially impacted by the shutdowns taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Coldiron said, “From the beginning, when Team Kentucky was announced by the governor, I thought ‘We’ve got to do our part to help.’”
At the same time, he wanted to come up with an idea that was a little out of the ordinary, something that might bring joy during what is a dark time for many.
“I wanted to do something fun,” Coldiron said. “Maybe we’d put a smile on someone’s face.”
He presented the idea of a heart-shaped, governor-inspired pizza to Donatos’ home office, which had to approve the idea. They quickly did, and the first pizzas went on sale Wednesday.
While cooking and serving up the pie, store manager Phillip Carroll voiced his support for the promotion.
“We’re proud that we can contribute to #TeamKentucky,” Carroll said. “We’re just happy to be here to support the community."
Coldiron said the reason for naming it after the governor came because he has become a bit of a celebrity through his daily broadcasts updating the citizens on where the state stands in the fight against the spread of the disease.
“I think everything he has done has been for what he thinks is the protection of Kentucky, and I applaud him for that.”
Coldiron said he understands how businesses and their employees are struggling during this time.
“Our sales have been negatively impacted from the virus, no doubt, but some businesses can’t even keep the doors open,” he said. “My heart goes out to them.”
