Fountain Square in downtown Somerset has joined other landmarks across Kentucky in honoring those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
City and county officials gathered on the square Wednesday afternoon to pour dye into the fountain, which will flow green until the outbreak starts to ease. Governor Andy Beshear started the practice last month by lighting the governor’s mansion green — calling it the color of compassion and renewal — for COVID-19 victims who died and called on others to do the same.
Both the Somerset Energy Center and Pulaski County Courthouse were soon lit up, and now have teamed up to see the fountain — another symbol of renewal — flow green.
The square, while located in the heart of Somerset, is actually owned by Pulaski County Government. County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley called it "a great symbol of unity among our governments and our citizens." Somerset Mayor Alan Keck agreed.
"Transforming our fountain green is a small, but significant message for us," Keck said. "It's a message of unity, compassion and opportunity to honor all who have passed away during this pandemic."
Judge Kelley also recognized the efforts of local philanthropist Cornelia Cooper, former Pulaski County Community Development Director Tiffany Finley and others in making Fountain Square the prettiest in the commonwealth.
"Now, during this difficult time of the coronavirus, we can use this great asset of ours to offer hope and compassion to our people," Judge Kelley said. "Compassion for those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, and hope for a brighter future for those who persevere. The green waters of our fountain will flow until we can see a decline in the spread of the virus and the unfortunate deaths we are experiencing as a result. I hope this small gesture will bring some level of healing to all who pass this way."
"We lament the loss of all life and regret that anyone who loses a loved one during this time, won't be able to grieve, memorialize or celebrate the live of their loved one as they normally would," Mayor Keck added. "We hope anyone dealing with that grief can get a moment of reprieve when viewing our gorgeous fountain, colored green in their honor."
