If you’ve seen more than your usual share of fire trucks going down the road lately, don’t be alarmed — there’s not necessarily a blaze.
Unless we’re talking about the flames of a candle on a birthday cake.
One of the unique cultural trends to come out of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the calls for social distancing and limited gatherings are “drive-by” birthdays. Instead of going into a home and celebrating around a table or game of “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” as is traditional, cars containing friends and family of the birthday girl or boy will go past the house and share waves, well-wishings, and even gifts.
Two such celebrations in Pulaski County recently involved Adaline Loveless, 4, of Burnside, and Tommy Zauderer, 10, of western Pulaski County. Despite the virus precautions making conditions less than ideal, both youngsters enjoyed a birthday they’ll likely never forget.
The parade through Burnside this past Friday was a surprise for young Adaline and her mother Melinda Loveless.
“My little girl turned 4, and we weren’t able to have her birthday part set up,” said Melinda.
Adaline’s proud grandmother, Linda Wilson, helped make that surprise possible. A number of cars started at the Dollar General store in Burnside, led by the Mt. Victory Fire Department, and went past Adaline’s house less than half a mile away in downtown Burnside.
Linda described her granddaughter as a “little hero” who has been diligent about wearing a mask as recommended as protection against COVID-19 and advises others to wear them as well.
“When you ask her, ‘Why do you wear a mask?’, she replies, ‘So I don’t catch corona,’” said Linda. She noted that Melinda works at New Vista Oakwood and had to self-quarantine in early April, “so the child knows all about the (coronavirus).”
For the drive-by party, Adaline got to keep it off, however — it was her birthday after all.
“She loved it, she absolutely loved it,” said Melinda of Adaline’s reaction to the parade of vehicles. “She was very excited, especially when that fire truck with the sirens came by.
“Usually we have a decent-sized party,” she added, “but for it to be such a commotion, she loved it because she didn’t think we were having a party at all.”
On Saturday, May 9, Tommy, who is non-verbally autistic, received a similar birthday gift. Unlike Adaline, however, Tommy has never had a “conventional birthday party with friends,” according to his mom Wendy Zauderer.
However, Tommy was looking forward to a birthday trip to Great Wolf Lodge, a water park in the Cincinnati area. But because of the COVID-19 restrictions, that wouldn’t come to pass.
“He loves water and water slides; he was so bummed,” said Wendy.
But Wendy and her family had seen examples of the drive-by birthday celebrations online, and thought that might be an option. They put up requests for anyone who wanted to stop by and wish Tommy a happy birthday to do so. Wendy works at Don Franklin, and once some people there saw it, the word spread and others went “out of their way to make it the best birthday party in the world,” she said.
That included 51 vehicles and participation from agencies like the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Detention Center, Somerset Fire Department, and Mt. Vernon Fire Department, said Wendy, as well as two different motorcycle clubs — the ‘60s Riders MC and the Native Pride Riders RW — and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships. Also present were representatives from Tommy’s Cub Scout Troop 134 and his wrestling group at Somerset Martial Arts. The whole thing took about 15 minutes, rolling along Hickory Hill Drive near the Ky. 80-Ky. 914 bypass intersection, and Tommy stood out in the yard and smiled and waved at everyone who came by.
Wendy wanted to thank all those involved, calling it an “amazing community” willing to come out for a young boy’s special day.
“It was the most amazing display of compassion; some of the people who went by were so moved they were crying,” said Wendy. “I can’t begin to describe it. ... It will be something that none of us will ever forget. It was the best birthday he ever had. A true miracle.”
