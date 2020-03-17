FRANKFORT, Ky., March 17, 2020 — In keeping with Governor Andy Beshear’s order to cancel in-person government services, driver’s licensing offices statewide will close by 5 p.m. EDT/CDT today. Citizens who are due to renew a motor vehicle license, including commercial driver’s licenses, will have an additional three months to obtain the renewal.
Offices of Circuit Court Clerk handle driver’s licensing in all 120 counties for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Offices of Circuit Court Clerk will remain open other than the driver’s license portion.
Gov. Beshear ordered Monday that state government offices stop providing in-person services to the public starting at 5 p.m. today with limited exceptions in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
