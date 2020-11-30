Local Jeep enthusiasts did their part Saturday morning to keep the community safe and warm this holiday season.
Wrapping up a two-week coat drive, members of the KY Hillbilly Jeep Klub delivered more than 600 coats — as well as gloves and scarves — to the Pulaski County Courthouse for distribution to various local agencies that can get them to families in need.
"The group did well," Jeff Kidd, one of the Klub's lead organizers, said of their first project. "We're just glad that we could do something for the community in a hard time."
Contributors to the drive included: From the Vine Produce, Bryon Wilson of Crane Boom Service of Somerset, Josh Anderson of Get Your Smoke On BBQ, Cintas Supply Somerset and Knoxville, Johnstone Supply, State Representative-elect Shane Baker and Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said his office learned of the project last week. "People love to help," he said, adding praise for the group. "I'm excited to see people that care enough to do this. It makes me proud of my hometown."
The group had also reached out to Rep.-elect Baker, who was on hand Saturday to help unload the coats. "This is a great thing for the community and a good thing for the kids and those families who need assistance," he said. "You never want a kid to be cold or go hungry.
"We're blessed with great people who want to step up to meet needs. That's wonderful to see and be a part of," Baker added.
Once the coats were unloaded, Judge Kelley said his plan was "to work with some of our community groups to help distribute these coats.
"I'm sure there won't be any trouble getting them out," he continued.
Indeed as of Monday, the judge said that county officials have already given several coats away while still working to get area agencies involved.
In the meantime, the Jeep Klub is already hard at work on their next service project. According to president Andy Doss, members will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items through December 18 to make meal bags for the holiday season. To keep the bags uniform, donors are being asked to give their choice from the following list: canned 12-16 ounce ham, two cans green beans, two cans corn, a pouch of instant mashed potatoes, and a box of macaroni and cheese.
"These items should make a meal for a small family in need this holiday," Doss said. "Our goal is 400 meals."
From the Vine Produce in Ferguson is serving as a drop-off point for the food drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.