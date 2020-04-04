A week or so ago, I read an interesting article penned by Kentucky Today’s Mark Maynard which brought a smile to my face.
James Keeling is the 81-yard-old pastor of East Marshall Baptist Church in Gilbertsville, Ky.
Keeling has a small congregation — he has about 25 people attend services each Sunday. But when Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made his plea for churches to halt in-person services while we battled the COVID-19 crisis, Keeling immediately did the right thing.
He canceled services at the church. But he didn’t want his congregants to go without their weekly sermon.
So Keeling taught himself how to do Facebook Live.
During this coronavirus era, Keeling delivers his message on Sunday mornings from a room in his farmhouse home and, to his surprise, he found it reached far outside his own congregation: East Marshall Baptist Church was worldwide.
“I am not amazed when I see a pastor 50 or younger using technology in ministry,” Larry Purcell, a Church Strategist for West Kentucky with the Kentucky Baptist Convention, told Kentucky Today. “When I see a pastor 80-plus years old not just personally calling all his congregation, but spending hours learning Facebook Live, I am now amazed but not sure why. When a shepherd loves his sheep, he crosses any barrier caring for them.”
Keeling said he “self-taught himself with the help of some grandkids and children. I still struggle with the text(ing) stuff.”
Keeling sat up his laptop in a quiet room of his home and looked into the computer and preached. “All I could see was that old ugly face of mine,” he said. “It was kind of strange when I first started doing it. I did a dry run Saturday and I was ready to go Sunday morning.”
Keeling’s online congregation more than quadrupled the regular attendance at the church. He had comments from all over Kentucky and even from Oklahoma and Florida.
“On a good Sunday, we’ll have 25,” he said. “According to Facebook, I reached 80 people (on Sunday morning). That’s per household. One of my members has three children at home but it only showed as one. I thought it was great. It kind of motivates me, when this thing is over, to try and get it going. We have a whole big field of evangelism open for us.”
What appealed to me as I read Maynard’s story is the incredible love and respect Keeling has for his congregation. Of course he wants to have a church service — but he also doesn’t want to put anyone from his church at risk.
On Saturday, I read a Courier-Journal story about a couple other Kentucky pastors and it had the opposite effect — it made my blood boil.
Louisville preacher Jack Roberts declared he would rather go to jail and court than pay a fine for violating the March 19 order of Kentucky’s health department.
He said the prohibition violates First Amendment and state constitutional rights. Roberts said he has encouraged social distancing at his Maryville Baptist Church and asked people at high risk of infection to stay home and watch live-streamed services.
That’s not good enough. It’s reckless. And it’s selfish.
Our Savior Lutheran Pastor Joshua Cook said in a YouTube video he felt he should keep the church open “because I believe and confess that this is a spiritual hospital and that there are times when spiritual emergencies require access to God’s house.”
What difference does it make how a religious message is delivered? If a “virtual” service is more safe for your congregation, why would you want to put those people at risk by piling them together during a time when social distancing is paramount?
Beshear said Friday he’s aware of “very few” churches that are still holding normal in-person services. He suggested having a sheriff’s deputy or state police car in the parking lot to remind them they are “spreading the coronavirus beyond their church, beyond any meeting that they’re at.”
“Is it worth losing 5% of your church, 10% of your church?” Beshear said. “When you show back up for Christmas, do you want to look around and see an entire part of the pews that used to be filled that aren’t? This isn’t a test of faith. This is our time to use the wisdom that God provides us to protect ourselves and one another and watch the virtual service.”
At the end of the day, we all need to be a little more like James Keeling. We need to do the best we can to look out for one another — especially those who are most vulnerable.
Keeling turned adversity into an opportunity to spread his message far beyond the walls of his house of worship.
“We need to be the church whether we can go to church or not,” Keeling said. “We need to be not just at home moping about what we can’t do but praying for things that we can do.”
Amen.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
