The Easter Bunny can bring more than just candy. On Thursday, one particular Easter Bunny focused on bringing smiles to some of Somerset’s residents.
Glenn Helton, the maintenance director of senior living facility Highlands Place, was talked into donning the suit and giving out candy and joy to seniors who can’t leave their apartments due to the coronavirus lockdown.
But Helton and Highlands staff didn’t stop there. He said that the group also visited residents of Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation, living just across the street from Highlands.
Then, they took candy to the Energy Center’s staff, and also spent some time on the Fountain Square.
All the while, Helton wore a “very hot” bunny costume and another mask underneath as a precaution.
It was all in the name of putting smiles on people’s faces, he said.
“It was hot, but we had a good time,” he said of his Easter Bunny excursion.
Those he could not visit with closely – such as those in the nursing facility – Helton stood outside windows and waved to. Or, as he said, he did “a little Bunny drive-by.”
The Highlands staff have been coming up with ideas to keep residents happy and entertained throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, or trying to do “a smile a day,” Helton said.
And since the facility can’t do its annual Easter Egg Hunt this year, they came up with the idea of celebrating Easter by bringing in the bunny.
That meant finding someone to wear the suit.
Helton admitted that he didn’t want to do it at first, but Highlands Life Enrichment Coordinator Jeanie Valentine talked him into it.
“I enjoyed it, and now I’m hooked,” he laughed.
He said he loved seeing everyone's eyes light up – kids and adults alike – and said that almost everyone enjoyed getting free candy and chocolate as he passed it out.
He said he also enjoyed seeing the reactions of people who were just driving by in their cars, knowing that it was cheering them up just as much.
Helton says he knows social distancing is hard on a lot of people, “especially me. I have to have 100 hugs a day.”
It’s also hard on the Highlands’ residents, being separated from their families and not allowed outside visitors, though Helton admits, “The safest place they can be right now is right where they are.”
Being hooked on playing the Easter Bunny, Helton said he and the rest of the Highlands staff are looking for other creative ways and ideas for what to do to bring smiles to the community.
“We look forward to doing it again,” he said of his costumed adventure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.