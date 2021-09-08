FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ivermectin, which is produced by a number of drugmakers in various countries, has been used throughout the world for decades to treat infections of parasites in humans and some large animals. Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of the drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and there’s little evidence it helps. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)