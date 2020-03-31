If you've got a fever and a runny nose, who ya gonna call?
Don't call Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
In the midst of public discomfort over COVID-19 — a virus which has completely dominated headlines in the United States for the last few weeks — there is a tendency for people to worry that they have it at the first sign of a symptom and to call emergency services for help.
However, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Chief Steven Eubank says this isn't the right idea.
"It's allergy season, and we've still got the flu going around, and everywhere you turn, people are talking about COVID-19; it's affected the way everything functions in this state and country," said Eubank. "It's hard not to see it and constantly think about it."
However, EMS has been getting a "number of calls where when we get there, people want us to test them" for the coronavirus, said Eubank.
"That's not something we offer, and likely won't in the future," he said. He noted that the state is working on setting up mobile testing sites, but in the meantime, "it's best for people just to refer to state guidelines if they're just running a fever or sick."
Those guidelines include:
• If you're worried but feeling well, stay home. Going to a hospital or doctor's office just overwhelms staff there and adds to the concentration of people. One can call the Kentucky State Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
• If you're feeling ill, but it's not the kind of thing you would have sought care for any other time, or if COVID-19 wasn't a thing, don't seek in-person care at the emergency room, hospital, or doctor's office. Instead, you can call a local healthcare provider or the health department.
"If COVID-19 didn't exist and you were running a fever, you probably wouldn't go to the ER," noted Eubank.
• If you're sick and do have an emergency, call a doctor or seek medical care.
"If you're having emergency respiratory distress, that's a reason to seek emergency medical treatment," said Eubank.
Calls for sicknesses that don't warrant emergency attention negatively impact emergency workers for multiple reasons.
"Any time that we're responding to a call with sinus symptoms, then we take some extra precautions and utilize extra protective equipment," said Eubank. "It's in short supply right now. If we end up using it all on people because they're sneezing and want to go to the hospital, then whenever things get worse, we won't have those supplies on hand."
Moreover, while these calls haven't yet impacted EMS' ability to respond to more pressing emergencies, "as run volume increases, it could," said Eubank.
He asked people to continue washing their hands and practicing social distancing.
As for whether his unit has had to deal with any actual COVID-19 cases yet, Eubank said, "Just a little bit." These instances went well for EMS personnel; "We got everything in place, got it done, got back quickly and got everything decontaminated," said Eubank. "Hopefully, that (level of smoothness) continues."
